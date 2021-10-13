Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tudor-style Estate Offers Best Of Country Living Within Reach Of Town

Wednesday, 13 October 2021, 1:33 pm
Press Release: Bayleys

A unique Tudor manor-style home and country estate which has hosted international garden tours and once featured in NZ House & Garden, has been put up for sale.

The exclusive property known as Huntingwood is modelled on an English country garden estate. The expansive Hinuera stone home is set amid nearly two hectares of gardens on the Clifton Peninsula, east of Howick, offering the best of country living within easy reach of Auckland.

Now on the market for the first time in over a decade, the property at 346 Clifton Road, Whitford, is being marketed for sale by negotiation through Angela Rudling and Michael Chi of Bayleys Howick.

At the heart of the property is an expansive English Tudor-style home with five bedrooms, three spacious living rooms and three luxury bathrooms.

“Though it was built as recently as 1998, this home carries the elegance, atmosphere and character of a bygone era,” said Rudling.

“Spread across some 447 square metres on two levels, it’s an outstanding residence enhanced by a spacious and functional floorplan, with a grand foyer and lavish details, complemented by native timber panelling and a magnificent stairway.”


The downstairs area boasts an elegant formal lounge with a feature Hinuera stone fireplace, a generous formal dining room, plus a spacious family room incorporating a country-style kitchen with granite benchtop and extensive appliances.

Mornings are a joy in the sun-drenched breakfast/dining area, which transforms in winter with a cosy log burner.

All of the ground-floor living areas open to a covered veranda framed by Virginia creeper, which offers attractive options for outdoor entertaining.

Also downstairs is a convenient office/library, plus a bedroom and luxury bathroom.

Upstairs are four generous bedrooms, including an expansive corner main bedroom suite with ensuite and dressing room, plus another luxury bathroom and an enormous rumpus/theatre room for family games and entertainment for young and old.

Adding to the home’s functionality and convenience are a separate laundry and a three-car internal access garage, along with an extra double garage/implement shed.

Other special features that set this home apart include rich Axminster carpets and strong timber accents in ceiling beams and flooring.

Outside lies a manicured garden described by NZ House & Garden as being in a ‘world of its own’.

“This beautiful and tranquil garden has gained a reputation that has spread far and wide, making it a must-see attraction for local and international garden tours,” Rudling said.

Meticulously designed and landscaped, and sustained with its own irrigation system, the extensive garden features pristine lawns, buxus hedges and roses, plus more than 100 trees including magnolias, gingkoes, liriodendron and maples. An orchard and vegetable garden add to the rural lifestyle experience with the offer of home-grown produce.

Chi said future occupants of Huntingwood can enjoy its idyllic country lifestyle with the added comfort provided by a monitored alarm system, security lighting and electric gate.

“Elegant and practical, this exclusive property is a unique rural sanctuary within comfortable reach of desirable schools, shops, golf courses and pony clubs, as well as Pine Harbour Marina with its ferry service to Auckland’s CBD.”

Click here for more information on the listing.

