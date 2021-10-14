Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Snapper On Rail Unveiled On Johnsonville Line

Thursday, 14 October 2021, 2:56 pm
Press Release: Metlink

Metlink confirmed the launch date for Snapper on rail today with the card payment rolling out on the Johnsonville line as part of a pilot that will inform the National Ticketing Solution in the future.

Familiar to hundreds and thousands of bus passengers across the region, Snapper will now be accepted on the Johnsonville line from 14 November.

Scott Gallacher, General Manager for Metlink, says new Snapper card validator machines are being installed at stations on the Johnsonville line making it easy for rail passengers to tag on and off.

“We’re trying to make this easy as possible for passengers. As well as the new validators we’ll also have a team on the ground helping educate passengers and getting them familiar with the new system.

This pilot is an important step in Metlink’s transition to the National Ticketing Solution, it gives us an immediate idea of the design, implementation, maintenance and administration challenges of running electronic ticketing on rail while giving passengers a chance to adjust to a new easier payment method,” says Scott Gallacher.

While there will not be any integrated transfers between rail and bus during the trial, passengers will be able to use Snapper on any bus replacements on the Johnsonville line during the pilot. In early 2022 Metlink is looking to introduce a 30 day rail pass on Snapper (the same as is currently in place on bus), for passengers wishing to replace their monthly paper train tickets.

In the long term, Metlink believes the pilot will also provide further insight into customer travel behaviour and demand, enabling the region’s public transport provider to design future fare deals and bundles. Metlink is currently planning for public consultation on new fare products and prices in 2022.

Greater Wellington’s Transport Chair Roger Blakeley says the trial will not disadvantage passengers who still wished to pay by traditional methods.

“During the pilot phase, all current paper ticket products and cash sales, including on-board purchasing will remain available for passengers. We have been working with communities and schools to build awareness of the pilot to ensure passengers, especially students, are prepared for the upcoming change,” says Cr Blakeley.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Metlink on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Environment: Preliminary Environmental Data On New Zealand’s Air Quality Released Today

The Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ have published the Our air 2021: preliminary data release today. We are currently working to revise the Our air 2021 report to incorporate analysis of the World Health Organization (WHO) 2021 air quality guidelines that were released on 23 September 2021... More>>


Statistics: Food Prices Rise For Sixth Consecutive Month
Food prices rose 0.5 percent in September 2021 compared with August 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for grocery food and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today. September’s movement is the sixth consecutive monthly rise. After adjusting for seasonality, prices rose 0.9 percent... More>>
Retail NZ: Further Level 3 Extension Devastating For Retailers
The spread of Level 3 lockdowns is devastating news for Northland and Waikato retailers, and is causing huge concern for retailers around the country, according to Retail NZ. “Many Auckland retailers are already on the brink of disaster after seven weeks of lockdown... More>>



Reserve Bank: Robust Balance Sheets Yield Faster Economic Recovery
Stronger balance sheets for households, businesses, financial institutions and the government going into the pandemic contributed towards maintaining a sound financial system and yielding a faster economic recovery than following previous deep recessions... More>>


Transpower: Releases Independent Report Into Events Of August 9
Transpower’s Chief Executive Alison Andrew has today released an independent report into the grid emergency of August 9 when insufficient generation was available to meet demand, leading to some customers being disconnected... More>>

Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 