Are You An SME Owner? It Might Be Time To Consider The Pros And Cons Of Outsourcing Your IT Solutions

Friday, 15 October 2021, 6:54 am
Press Release: OneCall

Outsourcing is no longer just for large corporations. In our ever-more digital world, even the smallest start-ups are considering outsourcing any number of their operations. This is particularly true for IT solutions, as in a Fourth Industrial Revolution world, poor technology utilisation could spell the death of a company before it’s even got off the ground. The question for SME owners is, then, not whether or not to have an IT department, but rather whether that department should be outsourced or located in-house.

Pros

The biggest pro for outsourcing IT solutions is cost reduction, as SME owners do not have to pay individual IT specialists salaries, do not have to hire additional office space, and can be assured of set monthly costs that make budgeting easier.

Outsourcing to the likes of the OneCall IT company also means that SME owners can access a higher level of valuable skills and expertise than what they could likely afford were they to hire directly.

Cons

SME owners primarily need to do their homework to ensure hiring a reputable company that’s a good fit for their particular business. Initial onboarding can be costly, particularly if new hardware needs to be bought. These costs can, however, be easily recouped over time as long as the recommendations are solid and the solutions represent the correct investment for the client.

When determining whether to outsource or situate business IT solutions in-house, the first step should be to contact possible companies to discuss your business’s specific IT needs and then compare their offerings with what can be gained should an IT department be established internally. What SME owners cannot afford to do, however, is not make the kind of necessary investment in IT that can help them compete in the 4IR world.

