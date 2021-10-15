Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Coroner's Report Into Death Of Hannah Francis

Friday, 15 October 2021, 10:27 am
Press Release: Bus and Coach Association

The tragic death of 11yr old Hannah Francis in 2018 brought alpine safety to the forefront of bus transport in New Zealand. Bus and Coach Association (BCA) Chief Executive Officer Ben McFadgen welcomes the coroner’s findings in the recently released report and says the BCA is committed to working with government and its members on further strengthening the Alpine Code of Practice (the Code) to ensure that a tragedy like this never happens again.

Hannah Francis was travelling on a shuttle bus from Turoa Ski field to Ohakune, operated by Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, when the bus crashed. The coroner found that the crash was the result of brake failure and unsuitable driving practices.

The coroner had several recommendations as a result of the inquiry:

  • Strengthening of the Alpine Code, e.g. making use of seatbelts mandatory
  • Auditing current compliance with the Code
  • Investigation into legislating the Code
  • Development of a micro-credential in alpine passenger service driving
  • Increased industry and driver education

The BCA developed the Alpine Code in 2018-2019 in response to the crash, working with alpine bus operators, ski fields, and other interested parties, including Ruapehu Alpine Lifts to provide a best practice guide for bus operators in alpine areas, over and above current legislative requirements. Due to the importance of the subject, the BCA made the Code publicly available for all operators in New Zealand, not just members of the BCA.

Prior to the crash there was no specific regulation of buses operating in an alpine environment. The BCA therefore felt it was under a moral obligation to proactively review the safety of alpine operator practices after the crash – identifying what best-practice in alpine passenger transport looked like, including improvements that could be made and practical guidance for operators. The coroner’s report noted that “The Alpine Code is a highly considered and commendable step by the industry towards defining and documenting best practices and standards for optimal safe passenger transport operations in the New Zealand alpine environment.”

Mr McFadgen says it’s important to recognise that the BCA is an association, not a regulator. “We work with our members to adopt best practices for their operation, as well as helping them comply with regulatory requirements. The Alpine Code has now been in place for approximately 2 years. Unfortunately, this has also been during COVID-19, which has impacted inbound and domestic tourism and many alpine environments have been closed, with many operators shutting down. However, we have had some very positive feedback from both members and non-members about the Code. We strongly recommend that all bus companies operating in alpine environments adopt the Code, and any members who need assistance in this area contact us at any time.”

McFadgen says the BCA is reviewing and strengthening the Alpine Code in response to the coroner’s findings and recommendations. “We are committed to ensuring that an accident like this never happens again.”

For further information, please contact the BCA office 04 499 7334.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bus and Coach Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Environment: Preliminary Environmental Data On New Zealand’s Air Quality Released Today

The Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ have published the Our air 2021: preliminary data release today. We are currently working to revise the Our air 2021 report to incorporate analysis of the World Health Organization (WHO) 2021 air quality guidelines that were released on 23 September 2021... More>>


Statistics: Food Prices Rise For Sixth Consecutive Month
Food prices rose 0.5 percent in September 2021 compared with August 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for grocery food and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today. September’s movement is the sixth consecutive monthly rise. After adjusting for seasonality, prices rose 0.9 percent... More>>
Retail NZ: Further Level 3 Extension Devastating For Retailers
The spread of Level 3 lockdowns is devastating news for Northland and Waikato retailers, and is causing huge concern for retailers around the country, according to Retail NZ. “Many Auckland retailers are already on the brink of disaster after seven weeks of lockdown... More>>



Reserve Bank: Robust Balance Sheets Yield Faster Economic Recovery
Stronger balance sheets for households, businesses, financial institutions and the government going into the pandemic contributed towards maintaining a sound financial system and yielding a faster economic recovery than following previous deep recessions... More>>


Transpower: Releases Independent Report Into Events Of August 9
Transpower’s Chief Executive Alison Andrew has today released an independent report into the grid emergency of August 9 when insufficient generation was available to meet demand, leading to some customers being disconnected... More>>

Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 