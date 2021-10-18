Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TSB Guarantees To Beat Aussie Banks On Fixed Home Loan Rates

Monday, 18 October 2021, 2:05 pm
Press Release: TSB Bank

TSB has launched what is believed to be New Zealand’s first ‘rate beat’ promise giving Kiwis more financial flexibility with their home loans.

From today, TSB will beat any nationally advertised fixed home loan rate offered by an Australian-owned bank (ANZ, ASB, BNZ or Westpac).

Justine St John, TSB GM Marketing and Customer Experience, says last year’s rate match campaign was hugely popular so this year TSB is taking it to the next level by beating any nationally advertised fixed home loan rates from the four big Australian-owned banks.

“We know some customers are feeling financial pressure at the moment, and in a rising interest rate environment many are looking to quickly lock in the best home loan rate available to provide cashflow certainty. Our rate beat promise simplifies this decision because they can come to TSB and know they’re getting one of the lowest home loan interest rates on the market.

“Not only that, it also gives New Zealanders another reason to bank local and keep profits here.”

New Zealanders can start the application process at tsb.co.nz or talk to TSB’s lending team on 0800 872 226, through a TSB branch or via one of our mobile mortgage managers. Bring us any current nationally advertised fixed home loan rate from ASB, ANZ, BNZ or Westpac for the same term and offerconditions and we’ll beat it by 0.05%, subject to the borrower meeting TSB’s lending suitability and affordability criteria. Minimum new lendingof $100,000 applies. The offer only applies to the purchase, refinance from another lender, or building of (a) residential owner-occupied properties with a loan-to-value (LVR) ratio under 80% and (b) residential investment properties with an LVR under 60%. Offer available until 30 November 2021.

