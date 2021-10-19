Highest-Paid ESports Game In H1 2021 Generated $8 Million In Prize Money

Even though eSports is yet to conduct again in-person events, the esports market is already on a recovery trajectory. According to the research data analyzed and published by Wette.de, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) was the highest-paid game in H1 2021, raking in $7.98 million.

Additionally, the global eSports market could be worth as much as $5.2 billion by 2028. To place the growth in perspective, the market was worth $1.165 billion in 2020 and is projected to fall slightly short of $1.1 billion in 2021.

Susquehanna Soniqs Top Team By Prize Pool in H1 2021, At $1.42 Million

The second-highest paid eSports game during H1 2021 was Player Unknown Battlegrounds with a total of $7.8 million. Fortnite ranked third with $6.12 million, while PUBG Mobile was the fourth-highest at $5.97 million. DOTA 2 completed the top five at $5.42 million.

In terms of total lifetime prize money, DOTA 2 is the top-ranking game with $234.8 million. Its cumulative prize money is higher than that of the next two titles combined. CS:GO ranks second globally at $117.4 million across over 5,800 tournaments. Fortnite is third with $107.6 million.

Looking at eSports teams, Susquehanna Soniqs had the most success in H1 2021, raking in a total of $1.42 million. The figure was considerably higher than that of second-placed Team Liquid, which garnered $1.27 million. Team Liquid, however, remains the most successful group in the history of eSports. Its overall lifetime earnings at the time totaled $37.4 million according to Esports Earnings.

The total tournament prize pools in 2019 raked in $237 million. Comparably, the 2020 figure was about $120 million. The last quarter of 2021 holds promise, with tournaments such as DOTA 2’s The International 10. Once this $40 million tournament concludes, DOTA2 is expected to skip to first place by prize pool for 2021.

