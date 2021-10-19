Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Young Enterprise Finalists: East Coast Region

Tuesday, 19 October 2021, 9:44 am
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Chamber of Commerce

The Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce our region’s top six finalists for 2021, plus an exclusive insight into each business offering.

370 students from 16 schools around Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne make up the YES East Coast region. Teams brainstorm, problem solve and develop their own business idea to complete four challenges at set times over the course of the school year.

This year’s finalists have worked incredibly hard to develop innovative products that solve common consumer problems. All six teams have strong sustainability values embedded in their businesses, proving just how valuable sustainability is to our next generation of entrepreneurs.

Top six finalists (in no particular order):

Blossom (Taradale High School)

  • This natural, eco-friendly plant fertiliser is kind to the planet and your plants. Blossom fertiliser is made using waste products from the hospitality industry to create a harmony of ingredients that will allow indoor and outdoor plants to thrive.
  • Nate Simes, Harry Berryman, Declan Monteith, Logan Geary and Aidan Finn.

Exfoliate me (Napier Girls High School)

  • Exfoliate Me created handmade, natural skin care, produced from eco-friendly ingredients to create a sustainable future. Handmade crochet face cloths and eye pads round out this sustainable range.
  • Ellie Panton, Abbey Craig, Sophie Turner and Alyssa Harrison.

Kind Light (Taradale High School)

  • A natural way to start your fire, made from beeswax, sawdust and dried orange peel. Kind Light fire starters create a great fire with no need for additional materials. They are proven to be long lasting and kinder to the planet than traditional fire starters.
  • Oliver Kendall-Jackson, Fred Sugden and Emma Teraguchi.

Tutuki Creative Hub (Taradale High School)

  • Tutuki Creative Hub is an online marketplace where Kiwi creators can promote and sell their work nationwide. Artists can connect and interact with potential buyers in a fun and easy way.
  • Marjolaine Stranaghan, Tamar van Niekerk, Jacob Siaosi and Maite Dechering.

Wooden Treasures (Hastings girl’s high school)

  • Wooden jigsaw puzzles for young tamariki, with numerical values, shapes and reo Māori numbers.
  • Ahnaliyah Maas.

Wooly Bones (Karamu High)

  • These eco-friendly pet toys use wool from a local Hawke’s Bay farm. Farmers throughout New Zealand are doing it tough with wool pricing; Wooly Bones forged a relationship with a local farm to pay a higher price per kilogram of wool to give a little back to the farming community.
  • Emily Morgan and LJ Henderson-Ereatara.

Join us to celebrate the hard work these teams have put into their innovative businesses at the Young Enterprise East Coast Regional Awards Ceremony for 2021.

Thursday, 21st October, 2021

4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

EIT Hawkes Bay

501 Gloucester Street, Taradale

 

