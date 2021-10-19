Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Government And National’s Housing Policy

Tuesday, 19 October 2021, 12:28 pm
Press Release: Du Val Group

Kenyon Clarke, the Chief Executive of one of the country’s largest residential property developers, Du Val Group, said today, “This is long awaited change that New Zealanders have been hoping for to deliver housing at scale and at pace.

“It’s encouraging to see that finally both major political parties have come together to provide a meaningful response to the country’s housing crisis.”

“With over 20,000 people on the Governments’ waiting list for housing, 9,000 people in transitional housing of whom 4,000 are children, all stakeholders need to come together to deliver better housing outcomes.”

“In Auckland, where the under supply of housing and housing inequality hurts the most, the proposed changes to resource consent requirements will allow many more projects to proceed and to fast track the delivery of new homes.”

“As one of the country’s largest residential developers we take our hats off to both political parties who have put aside political differences to improve housing outcomes for all New Zealander’s,” said Mr Clark.

