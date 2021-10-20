Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

World First Initiative Developed In NZ Expands Into Global Event

Wednesday, 20 October 2021, 1:56 pm
Press Release: Karcher NZ

A world first initiative, known as Thank Your Cleaner Day, has now become a global event, with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also sharing in the celebrations.

The initiative first created in New Zealand by Kärcher and Building Service Contractors (BSCNZ) in 2015 is now recognised globally in over 30 countries.

October 20th is Thank Your Cleaner Day - where cleaners are championed for the special role they play in keeping our workplaces clean, safe and hygienic.

Kere McBratney, Kärcher NZ managing director says the initiative was designed to acknowledge the hard-working cleaners throughout New Zealand who often work outside office hours and therefore out of sight.

He says the cleaning industry has played a crucial role in New Zealand’s fight against COVID-19.

McBratney says having a clean, hygienic and safe place to work has taken on a whole new meaning with the risks that COVID has brought to our shores.

“Cleaners are often on the front line of the pandemic, meticulously sanitising everything from essential workplaces through to MIQ accommodation facilities.

“They have an incredibly tough yet absolutely critical role in maintaining the health and safety of all New Zealanders.

“The late hours they work mean the role is often unseen however today we want the nation to recognise and celebrate the essential support role cleaners play in keeping New Zealand moving,” he says.

Kärcher has supported the cleaning industry for more than 80 years providing cleaning equipment and the most up-to-date technology to help them do their jobs.

