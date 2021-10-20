Hybrid Bikes Proves Its Mettle As 2021 Supreme Winner Of The DavidAwards

Nelson based Ebike company Hybrid Bikes has scooped The David Awards this year, taking out the Most Outstanding Established Business category and being named as Supreme Winner.

The David Awards celebrate New Zealand’s small, home, and micro businesses. Entry numbers for this year’s awards, which recognise the unsung heroes in home and small business throughout Aotearoa New Zealand, were 40 percent up on the best-ever year for the awards, according to the event organisers.

Despite the fierce competition, the award judges said that Hybrid Bikes was a deserving and clear winner.

“Hybrid Bikes is an outstanding example of a niche business with a premium offering, punching well above its weight in a challenging market, while supporting and remaining connected to its local community, and staying climate positive. A thoroughly deserving winner.

“Frank has applied his engineering and entrepreneurial skills to an innovative business venture and worked persistently hard to realise his vision – to develop and market a premium product; one that has excellent export potential.”

Hybrid Bikes owner Frank Witowski was stunned by his win, which comes after three years of dedication to quality and excellent customer service, resilience, and triumph over adversity.

“I’m excited!” says Frank. “We’ve worked so hard since day one to establish a brand in New Zealand for New Zealanders and to get that recognition is amazing!”

Awards sponsor Voyager Internet will be gifting Frank a luxury weekend away so he and his wife can take some well-earned time to relax and unwind.

“It won’t be long before we’re back on deck working hard to give people a great Ebike owning experience,” says Frank.

Frank says that owning an Ebike often changes people’s lives because it gets them out enjoying cycling again when they may have thought their cycling days, and all the benefits that come with cycling, were behind them.

Frank knows all too well how important exercise is, given that it was his own recovery from cancer that prompted him to look for an Ebike himself, which in turn led to him starting his own business when he couldn’t find what he was looking for.

“I wanted to solve a problem for myself and then I wanted to share that solution with other people. Being a New Zealand business is important to me, as is looking after our customers after we have sold them a bike, and looking after our community. We stand behind our product completely. We believe in our bikes 100 percent.”

