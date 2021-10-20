Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hybrid Bikes Proves Its Mettle As 2021 Supreme Winner Of The DavidAwards

Wednesday, 20 October 2021, 5:29 pm
Press Release: Hybrid Bikes

Nelson based Ebike company Hybrid Bikes has scooped The David Awards this year, taking out the Most Outstanding Established Business category and being named as Supreme Winner.

The David Awards celebrate New Zealand’s small, home, and micro businesses. Entry numbers for this year’s awards, which recognise the unsung heroes in home and small business throughout Aotearoa New Zealand, were 40 percent up on the best-ever year for the awards, according to the event organisers.

Despite the fierce competition, the award judges said that Hybrid Bikes was a deserving and clear winner.

“Hybrid Bikes is an outstanding example of a niche business with a premium offering, punching well above its weight in a challenging market, while supporting and remaining connected to its local community, and staying climate positive. A thoroughly deserving winner.

“Frank has applied his engineering and entrepreneurial skills to an innovative business venture and worked persistently hard to realise his vision – to develop and market a premium product; one that has excellent export potential.”

Hybrid Bikes owner Frank Witowski was stunned by his win, which comes after three years of dedication to quality and excellent customer service, resilience, and triumph over adversity.

“I’m excited!” says Frank. “We’ve worked so hard since day one to establish a brand in New Zealand for New Zealanders and to get that recognition is amazing!”

Awards sponsor Voyager Internet will be gifting Frank a luxury weekend away so he and his wife can take some well-earned time to relax and unwind.

“It won’t be long before we’re back on deck working hard to give people a great Ebike owning experience,” says Frank.

Frank says that owning an Ebike often changes people’s lives because it gets them out enjoying cycling again when they may have thought their cycling days, and all the benefits that come with cycling, were behind them.

Frank knows all too well how important exercise is, given that it was his own recovery from cancer that prompted him to look for an Ebike himself, which in turn led to him starting his own business when he couldn’t find what he was looking for.

“I wanted to solve a problem for myself and then I wanted to share that solution with other people. Being a New Zealand business is important to me, as is looking after our customers after we have sold them a bike, and looking after our community. We stand behind our product completely. We believe in our bikes 100 percent.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hybrid Bikes on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



BusinessNZ: Third Snapshot Report Reveals $9.5 Billion Business Investment In Climate Action

Signatories to the Climate Leaders Coalition have committed to invest $9.5 billion over the next five years to reduce emissions from their businesses, as revealed in their third anniversary snapshot report released today... More>>

Digitl: The home printer market is broken
Printers are more of a security blanket that a serious aid to productivity. Yet for many people they are not optional.
Even if you don’t feel the urge to squirt ink onto dead trees in order to express yourself, others will insist on printed documents... More>>


Serious Fraud Office: Commences Enquiries Into Allegations Of COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Fraud
The Serious Fraud Office has commenced a number of enquiries into alleged abuse of the Government’s COVID-19 Wage Subsidy. Director Julie Read said the allegations relate to multiple complex cases of potential fraud that have been referred to the agency following extensive investigations ... More>>

ComCom: Companies In Hot Water For Selling Unsafe Hot Water Bottles And Toys

A wholesaler and a retailer have been fined a total of $140,000 under the Fair Trading Act for selling hot water bottles and toys that did not comply with mandatory safety requirements. Paramount Merchandise Company Limited (Paramount) was fined $104,000 after pleading guilty in the Manukau District Court... More>>



Reserve Bank: Robust Balance Sheets Yield Faster Economic Recovery
Stronger balance sheets for households, businesses, financial institutions and the government going into the pandemic contributed towards maintaining a sound financial system and yielding a faster economic recovery than following previous deep recessions... More>>


Transpower: Releases Independent Report Into Events Of August 9
Transpower’s Chief Executive Alison Andrew has today released an independent report into the grid emergency of August 9 when insufficient generation was available to meet demand, leading to some customers being disconnected... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 