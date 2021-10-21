Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Free Trade Deal Will Be A Welcome Boost For The New Zealand Honey Industry

Thursday, 21 October 2021, 10:43 am
Press Release: Apiculture NZ

Apiculture New Zealand welcomes the move by the New Zealand and UK governments to a free trade agreement in principle which will see the removal of tariffs on all New Zealand honey into the United Kingdom.

“The free trade deal will be a great outcome for our industry and will improve our competitiveness in one of our largest export markets,” says Karin Kos, Chief Executive of Apiculture New Zealand.

The United Kingdom consistently ranks as one of top three export markets for New Zealand honey and is worth $70 million annually.

“We have strong ties with UK customers, with a long history of exporting high-quality honey products there. However, the current in-quota tariff rate of 16 per cent has been a significant barrier to trade,” says Ms Kos.

This deal will give New Zealand beekeepers and honey exporters a real boost at a time when it is much needed and provides a platform to grow the UK market to the benefit of all parties.

UK consumers can expect to see more of New Zealand’s great quality honeys on their supermarket shelves.

“Apiculture New Zealand has been seeking the removal of these tariffs for some time and we extend our thanks to the government for persevering and progressing this on our industry’s behalf,” Ms Kos says.

