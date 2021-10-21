A Winning Weekend For New Zealand Wines

The George Hotel in Christchurch; the naming sponsor for this year’s competition, hosted a panel of top judges in early October for the Aotearoa Regional Wine Competition. Over 240 of New Zealand’s best wines were judged blind over two days by a panel of judges, headed by Jim Harré, Chair of Judges.

The Aotearoa Regional Wine Competition is part of the New Zealand Agricultural Show run by the Canterbury A&P Association. This is the 19th year of the competition and the new name (formerly known as the New Zealand Aromatic Wine Competition) reflects the change from an aromatic wine competition to one that included all varieties of wine and welcomed international wines. As part of the new competition structure we also held The Regional Champion Competition open to wines with at least 85% of grapes produced from a single New Zealand region.

Jim Harré, commented that “the changes made to the show are reflective of the re-emergence of the traditional concept of an A&P show – to showcase and highlight the best of produce. Embracing this concept of a traditional A&P show, this year we invited all New Zealand regions to enter their wines and compete against each other with the criteria being, 85% of grapes need to come from a specific region. We’re delighted at being able to showcase the different varieties each region excels in. This was clearly demonstrated by our largest wine growing region, Marlborough, having 15 wines with gold medals.”

Terry Copeland, Panel Lead Judge said “the diversity of wines, regions and styles was a real testament to the depth of the New Zealand wine industry.” The judges had hoped to see the development of emerging varietals and styles. “These are wines which often struggle to be recognised. It was great to see a range of very high quality wines coming through under this general category and we look forward to watching the growth of this particular area.” said Jim Harré.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made this year a very difficult year for the wine industry. Jim Harré said “It was really inspiring to see that wine producers have come out to support the showcasing of the best of the industry especially in times that have been challenging.”

Marlborough wine Spy Valley Wines, Envoy Johnson Vineyard Riesling 2015 was named as the Regional Champion of Champions Supreme Wine in Show. Terry Copeland commented that the “Champion wine of the show is a great example of a recognition of a new and emerging lighter alcohol style and bottle age when the majority of wines are consumed young. It shows a real maturity in our wine perception of when we should be drinking our wines.”

Judges were impressed with the high quality of wines on offer in both competitions with 73% of wines entered awarded a medal.

Supreme Champion Wine in Show :

Spy Valley Wines, Envoy Johnson Vineyard Riesling 2015

Aotearoa Regional Wine Competition:

Champion Sparkling: Hunter’s Wines, Hunter’s MiruMiru Reserve 2016

Champion Gewürztraminer: Lawson’s Dry Hills, Lawson’s Dry Hills Gewürztraminer 2019

Champion Pinot Gris: Glover Family Vineyards, Zephyr Pinot Gris 2021

Champion Riesling: Spy Valley Wines, Envoy Johnson Vineyard Riesling 2015

Champion Sauvignon Blanc: Saint Clair Family Estate, Saint Clair Wairau Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2021

Champion Chardonnay: Nautilus Estate, Nautilus Chardonnay 2020

Champion Emerging White Wines: Forrest Wines, Forrest Grüner Veltliner 2021

Champion Rosé: Askerne Winery, Seriéux Rosé 2021

Champion Pinot Noir: Wild Earth Wines, Wild Earth Pinot Noir 2020

Champion Syrah/Shiraz: Askerne Winery, Askerne Syrah 2020

Champion Sweet Wines: TOHU Winery, Tohu Raiha Noble Riesling 2016

Regional Champion Competition:

Auckland (including Waiheke Island and Northland): No entry achieved gold medal status

Gisborne: No entry achieved gold medal status

Hawke’s Bay: Askerne, Seriéux Rosé 2021

Wairarapa: No entry achieved gold medal status

Marlborough: Hunter’s Wines, Hunter’s MiruMiru Reserve 2016

Tasman (Including Nelson): Sea Level Wines, Sea Level Home Block Nelson Chenin Blanc 2020

Canterbury: Muddy Water, Muddy Water Chardonnay 2018

Otago (including Waitaki Valley): Wild Earth Wines, Wild Earth Pinot Noir 2020

For a full list of medallists please see the results on our website here.

The Canterbury A&P Association’s vision is through their competition brands, to be the number one in New Zealand at encouraging, promoting, and celebrating excellence and innovation in sustainable agriculture.

