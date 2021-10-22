Making It Real: Olam Food Ingredients (ofi) Launches New Brand To Underline Its Customer Proposition

olam food ingredients (“ofi”), a global leader in natural and sustainable food ingredients and solutions, has just revealed its new brand. The identity taps into themes and colors which reflect ofi’s ability to drive innovation in all areas of its business to deliver more growth and impact for customers.

Brought to life in ofi’s recent ad and dedicated website, the brand is more than just a new look. It further underlines ofi’s thrust and focus as it shakes up the market with fresh thinking and ingredients that help food and beverage companies meet the growing consumer demand for natural, healthy, and sustainably sourced cocoa, coffee, dairy, nuts, and spices products.

Shekhar, CEO of ofi, said:

“The new ofi brand carries the strong origination and supply chain heritage of Olam but equally signals our exciting aspirations for the future. It conveys the distinct and accelerated changes being made in the business to continuously improve and deliver a differentiated customer value proposition.

“We are innovating across all areas of our business, right from plant to palate. Ongoing investments in application development and R&D expertise will unleash the full natural potential of our highly complementary portfolio to deliver further value-added ingredients and solutions for our customers. This could be replacing hydrogenated vegetable fat in a cream wafer with a specially formulated natural nut paste; or sourcing single origin Ecuadorian cacao beans delicately flavored with a hint of spice in artisan chocolates.

“At the farm level, we are investing further to deepen the physical and digital presence in sustainable sourcing that we are already well known for. We are also increasingly helping our customers to fast track their journey to net zero, providing specific programs for carbon reduction

by working closely with smallholder farmers and other communities across the chain. Bringing all of this together underlines our new company purpose to ‘Be the Change for Good Food and a Healthy Future’, along with all our customers, partners and other stakeholders.”

Briony Mathieson, Chief Marketing Officer, who along with her team, led the development of the new brand, said:

“The new brand helps us deliver on three critical areas: giving greater clarity about all the ways in which we can support our customers’ growth; unifying and inspiring the ofi team to keep innovating across the business to create more customer value; and helping all other stakeholders and civil society to better understand the role we play on the ground in delivering various sustainability programs and catalyzing real impact. We believe that no company can do it alone and we want the new brand and purpose to convey our continuing commitment to collaborate with others to scale that impact - and together, we can make it real.”

Discover much more about what ofi has to offer at ofi.com

© Scoop Media

