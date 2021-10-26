Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Prospa Launches Enhanced Funding Solutions To Better Support Kiwi SMEs’ Recovery And Growth

Tuesday, 26 October 2021, 12:51 pm
Press Release: Prospa

Small business lending specialist, Prospa, has today announced the launch of its new funding option and refreshed product terms to better support Kiwi small businesses.

The newly introduced Prospa Plus Small Business Loan provides funding of up to $500,000 – almost double that of the threshold previously accessible to SMEs – with interest rates based on business circumstances, pre-approval without a credit check to access up to $250,000, and a dedicated account manager to assist during the loan term to provide Prospa’s premium customer service.

The loan terms of the Prospa Plus Small Business Loan provides further flexibility for small business owners looking for capital. Loan terms have been extended by an additional 12 months, to up to 36 months, with express path applications only requiring six-month’s worth of bank transactions to access up to $100,000. No asset security is required upfront to access up to $150,000 in Prospa funding.

As business owners continue to navigate through the uncertainties of the pandemic, Prospa is also offering no repayments for the first eight weeks for all approved new or refinanced small business loans, until 31 December 2021*.

ProductProspa Small Business LoanProspa Plus Business Loan
Loan amount$5000 - $99,999$100,000 - $500,000
Loan terms3 –24 months12 - 36 months
Trading term6 months3 years

Adrienne Begbie, Managing Director of Prospa NZ, said:

“We’re delighted to be able to provide New Zealand’s small business community with solutions that are tailored to their needs. The launch of our Prospa Plus Business Loan has been informed by direct feedback from our customers and partners, and allows us to service those in need of larger sums. Through this, we can support a greater number of SMEs in their recovery and growth, as they look to bounce back from this pandemic.

“Our small businesses are resilient and have demonstrated great strength, time and time again. We hope our new product, improved terms and eight week no repayment offer allows more business owners to recognise, that this time tomorrow, they can take hold of new opportunities, better manage cash flow, or get organised for end-of-year trade.”

* Terms and conditions apply. No repayment period offer available to new and existing customers on a new or refinanced Prospa Small Business Loan or Prospa Plus Business Loan that is approved and settled between 25 October and 31 December 2021 (inclusive). Approved customers can elect to take an optional initial no repayment period of between 1 to 8 weeks from the loan settlement date, during which interest will accrue but no repayments will be required. Total loan repayment term will be extended by the time equal to the selected no repayment period (1 to 8 weeks) and interest will accrue from the loan settlement date until the end of the term. Interest that accrues on the loan during the no repayment period is capitalised and included in the total interest expense and forms part of the regular fixed daily or weekly repayments due on each payment date following the end of the no repayment period. Offer only available to businesses established and operating in New Zealand. Offer not available to refinance an existing Prospa loan that is within a no repayment period at the time of application, or in conjunction with any other Prospa offer. Offer may be withdrawn without notice. Standard credit approval criteria, fees, terms and conditions apply. See more at www.prospa.co.nz.

About Prospa

Prospa is a financial technology company and a leading provider of cash flow products and services that help small businesses to grow and prosper. The company operates across Australia and New Zealand and employs over 200 people.Prospa has a Net Promoter Score over 77.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Prospa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Government: RSI ‘State Of The Nation’ Report Published
latest research, science and innovation system report card is now available, and outlines how the system is performing, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods has announced. “The report seeks to increase transparency, act as a reliable data source and stimulate discussion... More>>




Fonterra: Increases 2021/22 Forecast Farmgate Milk Price

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today increased and narrowed its forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $7.90 - $8.90 per kgMS, from NZD $7.25 - $8.75 per kgMS. The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, has increased to NZD $8.40 per kgMS, from NZD $8.00 per kgMS... More>>

Stats: Auckland’s Population Falls For The First Time
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, New Zealand’s population growth slowed down with Auckland recording a population decline for the first time ever, Stats NZ said today. “New Zealand saw slowing population growth in all regions... More>>



Pamu & Westpac: Market-leading Sustainability-Linked Loan
Westpac NZ and Pāmu have signed New Zealand’s most comprehensive Sustainability-Linked Loan to date, also the largest in the agricultural sector, and the first involving a state-owned enterprise. Pāmu, also known as Landcorp, is New Zealand’s biggest farming business. It will borrow $85m from Westpac NZ over three years... More>>


Retail NZ: Some Good News In COVID Announcements, But Firm Dates Needed
Retail NZ is welcoming news that the Government is increasing financial support for businesses in light of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, and that retail will be able to open at all stages of the new “Covid Protection Framework... More>>

ComCom: Companies In Hot Water For Selling Unsafe Hot Water Bottles And Toys

A wholesaler and a retailer have been fined a total of $140,000 under the Fair Trading Act for selling hot water bottles and toys that did not comply with mandatory safety requirements. Paramount Merchandise Company Limited (Paramount) was fined $104,000 after pleading guilty in the Manukau District Court... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 