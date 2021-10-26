Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Eventfinda Announces Allocated Seating Bubbles To Help Event Organisers And Venues Comply

Tuesday, 26 October 2021, 2:18 pm
Press Release: Eventfinda

Eventfinda Announces Allocated Seating Bubbles To Help Event Organisers And Venues Comply With Government Capacity Restrictions And Safety Guidelines

Eventfinda, the event ticketing and marketing platform, is now offering ALLOCATED SEATING BUBBLES in New Zealand.

Eventfinda has been operating in Aotearoa New Zealand for over 15 years and is now the premier New Zealand born and bred full-service ticketing provider.

The new functionality will help event organisers and venues to manage what was previously the slow and manual process of ensuring the correct physical distancing between their ticketholders.

Head of Ticketing, Anna Magdalinos says,

“We’ve created this new functionality to help event organisers and venues maintain compliance and safety while providing an excellent customer experience for their ticketholders.”

A QUICK AND SIMPLE SOLUTION

Allocated Seating Bubbles are available now to anyone ticketing their events with Eventfinda. This provides ticketholders with the freedom to choose their seats via a seating map that automatically blocks out the seats surrounding their booking.

This function replaces the time-consuming need for manual seat holds, General Admission sales and manual seat allocation at the venue on event day.

Our dedicated Account Managers are available to configure each event with the required seating gap to allow for physical distancing. Clients can simply specify a one or two-seat gap and the Eventfinda team will make their new seating map live and ready for on sale within minutes.

KEEPING YOUR VENUE, EVENT STAFF AND TICKETHOLDERS SAFE

This addition to their ticketing system aims to help the events community and consumers feel safe and remove some of the stress that changing rules and regulations can bring to the industry.

“This innovation is a necessity of our times. We always strive to help our clients deliver what they need as a business and for their ticketholders - in this case, it was the assurance of safety and compliance with government regulations,” says James McGlinn, CEO of Eventfinda.

ABOUT EVENTFINDA

Eventfinda was founded in 2006 as an events calendar but quickly saw the demand for a well-designed ticketing system that put the needs of venues, promoters and consumers on an equal footing. In 2009 they shook up the ticketing industry, launching their first in-house developed ticketing platform.

While ticketing now represents 80% of the business, Eventfinda’s DNA as an events marketing company remains.

In 2021, Eventfinda is now uniquely positioned to offer a ticketing system built specifically for performing arts venues, events and festivals – offering maximum flexibility and functionality. Innovation and dedication to the events industry shape how the company and its technology develops.

Eventfinda is now New Zealand’s largest independent ticketing company and the dominant event and live entertainment marketing platform.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Eventfinda on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Government: RSI ‘State Of The Nation’ Report Published
latest research, science and innovation system report card is now available, and outlines how the system is performing, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods has announced. “The report seeks to increase transparency, act as a reliable data source and stimulate discussion... More>>




Fonterra: Increases 2021/22 Forecast Farmgate Milk Price

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today increased and narrowed its forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $7.90 - $8.90 per kgMS, from NZD $7.25 - $8.75 per kgMS. The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, has increased to NZD $8.40 per kgMS, from NZD $8.00 per kgMS... More>>

Stats: Auckland’s Population Falls For The First Time
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, New Zealand’s population growth slowed down with Auckland recording a population decline for the first time ever, Stats NZ said today. “New Zealand saw slowing population growth in all regions... More>>



Pamu & Westpac: Market-leading Sustainability-Linked Loan
Westpac NZ and Pāmu have signed New Zealand’s most comprehensive Sustainability-Linked Loan to date, also the largest in the agricultural sector, and the first involving a state-owned enterprise. Pāmu, also known as Landcorp, is New Zealand’s biggest farming business. It will borrow $85m from Westpac NZ over three years... More>>


Retail NZ: Some Good News In COVID Announcements, But Firm Dates Needed
Retail NZ is welcoming news that the Government is increasing financial support for businesses in light of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, and that retail will be able to open at all stages of the new “Covid Protection Framework... More>>

ComCom: Companies In Hot Water For Selling Unsafe Hot Water Bottles And Toys

A wholesaler and a retailer have been fined a total of $140,000 under the Fair Trading Act for selling hot water bottles and toys that did not comply with mandatory safety requirements. Paramount Merchandise Company Limited (Paramount) was fined $104,000 after pleading guilty in the Manukau District Court... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 