Vikrant Chowdhary Joins CleverTap As Company's First-ever Chief Growth Officer

Tuesday, 26 October 2021, 5:12 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

CleverTap, the world's leading user engagement and retention platform, today added a new dimension to its core leadership team with the appointment of Vikrant Chowdhary as Chief Growth Officer (CGO). Chowdhary will lead CleverTap's integrated go-to-market (GTM) strategy globally across all commercial and enterprise segments.

Increasingly, business leaders with disruptive mindsets and an eagerness to evolve are imperative for companies to succeed. Chowdhary brings this forward-thinking to CleverTap through 25 years of experience and expertise leading hypergrowth teams.

"We are thrilled to have Vikrant join us as our partner for growth as we scale our business in key global markets and sectors and steer CleverTap to become a global leader in the user retention space for mobile-first digital businesses," said Sunil Thomas, Co-founder and CEO of CleverTap. "For the first time, we will integrate all of our customer-facing functions — across sales, marketing, solution engineering, and partnerships — to make one CleverTap Growth team under Vikrant's leadership." Thomas elaborates on the pivotal importance of this in his latest blog on the CleverTap website.

Before CleverTap, Chowdhary worked with Salesforce, the world's number one CRM company, where he directed India's finserv vertical and enterprise business units. Previously, Chowdhary held country leadership roles with SAP— where he powered the growth of the BFSI and telecom business unit, which became one of the best-performing teams in the country—as well as Teradata, IBM, and select startups. He earned an MBA from NITIE, Mumbai, and a BSc in Mechanical Engineering from Dayalbagh Educational Institute.

"CleverTap has created a unique platform to help growth managers monetize behavioral economics for their real-time digital businesses, and I am truly excited and humbled to become an integral part of the company," said Chowdhary. "I'm also excited to draw on my experience building growth units in vertical sectors powered by high-performance teams and have the opportunity to bring this capability to CleverTap."

To learn more about CleverTap visit https://clevertap.com/

About CleverTap

CleverTap is a modern, integrated Retention Cloud that empowers digital consumer brands to increase customer retention and lifetime value. For brands that understand and value user retention, CleverTap drives context and individualization with the help of a unified and deep data layer, AI/ML-powered insights & automation. Customers around the world representing over 10,000 apps, including Vodafone Idea, SonyLIV, Daimler, Gojek, Carousell, and Premier League, trust CleverTap to achieve their retention and engagement goals, growing their long-term revenue.

CleverTap is backed by leading venture capital firms including Sequoia India, Tiger Global Management, and Accel. The company is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in Mumbai, Singapore, and Dubai.

