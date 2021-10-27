Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Nozomi Networks Raises The Bar On Delivering Prioritised Actionable Intelligence For OT/IoT Networks

Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 11:50 am
Press Release: Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks Raises the Bar on Delivering Prioritised Actionable Intelligence for OT/IoT Networks to Accelerate Responses to Security Threats

Key enhancements including new playbooks and vulnerability assessment scores help security teams quickly execute the most impactful remediation steps

 Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in OT and IoT security, today announced new updates in Vantage, the first cloud-based operational technology/internet of things (OT/IoT) network security solution that equips security professionals and industrial operators with actionable, AI-driven insights to manage risk and speed precise remediation. The new enhancements help eliminate “alert fatigue” by narrowing down the hundreds of notifications security teams have to parse to determine the severity of vulnerabilities.

“With attacks on OT and IoT infrastructure occurring daily, we know that organisations are overwhelmed with prioritising risk reduction efforts, responding to alerts, and accelerating the detection of malware,” said Andrea Carcano, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Nozomi Networks. “The latest release of Vantage is designed to not only detect threats in critical infrastructure but also help prioritise and guide remediation steps quickly and efficiently. Only Vantage can provide these capabilities at the scale of the largest OT and IoT networks in the world.”

According to Ponemon Research, 52 per cent of organisations say they are at a disadvantage in responding to vulnerabilities because they use a manual process and 72 per cent say difficulty in prioritising vulnerabilities contributes to patch delays. ESG Research finds 34 per cent of cyber security professionals reported their biggest vulnerability management challenge is prioritising which vulnerabilities to remediate.


“Nozomi Networks has a proven reputation for continuous innovation and these latest updates only add to it,” said Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst Danielle VanZandt. ”With the explosive growth of IoT devices in industrial environments, now more than ever, security professionals need faster paths to actionable intelligence and tools that support the best possible response. Nozomi Networks has stepped up with a solution that fills the gap.”

In this latest upgrade, Nozomi Networks continues to expand vulnerability management automation and intelligence with new prioritisation metrics for vulnerability assessments. New Vantage features include:

Prioritised Vulnerability Management
With the new vulnerability dashboard, operators can quickly visualise all the OT and IoT vulnerabilities in the network, prioritise which vulnerabilities pose the greatest risk, and assess the level of effort to address the issues network-wide. Vantage provides:

  • Actionable insights on remediation steps, patches, and upgrades.
  • Built-in analytics scores that highlight which corrections will have the biggest impact on risk reduction, as well as identify which may be more labour-intensive.

In addition to the Vantage vulnerability management process, Vantage leverages an AI-driven threat detection engine that analyses endpoint and network configurations, traffic flows, and network packet contents to provide the deepest and most sophisticated insights for OT networks in the industry.

Customised Playbooks for Precise Response
In addition to customising alerts for specific threats and vulnerabilities, now security professionals have the option to supplement these notifications with custom playbooks designed to guide response plans for each alert. These playbooks:

  • Precisely guide remediation steps for specific threats, simplifying and accelerating operational response.
  • Can be customised to specify workflows for each alert and to address individual customer environments and workflows.
  • Can be shared between organisations.

Streamlined Operations
With Vantage, security professionals can quickly manage multiple hundreds or thousands of sites with limited resources.

  • The SaaS-based solution is easy to deploy and runs in the cloud, providing near zero-cost setup and ongoing maintenance.
  • Automated analysis and playbooks simplify remediation steps and costs to enable smaller teams to have more visibility across more devices and more sites.
  • Vantage also makes it feasible to share security data with partners, vendors, and other applications from the centralised cloud repository without opening the network up to external users.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Nozomi Networks on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Government: RSI ‘State Of The Nation’ Report Published
latest research, science and innovation system report card is now available, and outlines how the system is performing, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods has announced. “The report seeks to increase transparency, act as a reliable data source and stimulate discussion... More>>




Fonterra: Increases 2021/22 Forecast Farmgate Milk Price

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today increased and narrowed its forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $7.90 - $8.90 per kgMS, from NZD $7.25 - $8.75 per kgMS. The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, has increased to NZD $8.40 per kgMS, from NZD $8.00 per kgMS... More>>

Stats: Auckland’s Population Falls For The First Time
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, New Zealand’s population growth slowed down with Auckland recording a population decline for the first time ever, Stats NZ said today. “New Zealand saw slowing population growth in all regions... More>>



Pamu & Westpac: Market-leading Sustainability-Linked Loan
Westpac NZ and Pāmu have signed New Zealand’s most comprehensive Sustainability-Linked Loan to date, also the largest in the agricultural sector, and the first involving a state-owned enterprise. Pāmu, also known as Landcorp, is New Zealand’s biggest farming business. It will borrow $85m from Westpac NZ over three years... More>>


Retail NZ: Some Good News In COVID Announcements, But Firm Dates Needed
Retail NZ is welcoming news that the Government is increasing financial support for businesses in light of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, and that retail will be able to open at all stages of the new “Covid Protection Framework... More>>

ComCom: Companies In Hot Water For Selling Unsafe Hot Water Bottles And Toys

A wholesaler and a retailer have been fined a total of $140,000 under the Fair Trading Act for selling hot water bottles and toys that did not comply with mandatory safety requirements. Paramount Merchandise Company Limited (Paramount) was fined $104,000 after pleading guilty in the Manukau District Court... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 