Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tap And Woe: The 8 Credit Card Sins That 1.1 Million Kiwis Are Guilty Of

Thursday, 28 October 2021, 7:01 am
Press Release: Finder

News highlights:

42% of New Zealand credit card holders have used their card irresponsibly

Impulse buying and not checking statements are the top offenders

Tips for reducing your credit card debt

28 October 2021, New Zealand – Credit card misuse is rife in New Zealand, according to new research by financial comparison site Finder.

A nationally representative survey of 1,528 credit card holders revealed 42% – equivalent to 1.1 million Kiwis – have committed a credit card sin in the past 12 months.

Almost one in five (18%) card holders admitted to impulse buying, while one in eight (12%) don’t check their credit card statement.

The research shows 8% of card holders have made a late payment, while one in ten (9%) have maxed out their credit card.

Only paying the minimum repayment (11%), taking out regular cash advances (4%), paying fees for more than one card (8%) and applying for credit cards they don’t need (2%) round out the top 8 credit card faux pas.

Angus Kidman, editor at large for Finder New Zealand, said it’s essential to use credit cards wisely.

“Savvy credit card management can literally save you thousands of dollars in interest and charges.

“The biggest risk that comes from credit card mistakes is a blemished credit score. This can affect your chances of getting a loan in the future,” Kidman said.

Finder research shows around 41% of Kiwis are carrying a credit card debt – with total outstanding advances sitting at $6.2 billion.

Kdiman said there were some basic measures New Zealanders could take to protect their credit score.

“Start an emergency fund to lower the chances of maxing out a credit card if you are faced with an unexpected expense.

“Failing to pay the credit card bill on time attracts a penalty and could see you in a debt trap, so set up direct debits to make your repayments.

"If you do have a debt, look into balance transfer offers – you can cut the interest you're paying and get out of debt faster."

The research shows women (12%) are more likely to max out their credit card than men.

Almost one in four women (22%) make impulse purchases, compared to only 15% of men.

“Be intentional with your card usage – while some careless actions might only hurt you temporarily, others can be a huge burden,” Kidman said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Finder on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Electricity Authority: Review Of Competition In The Wholesale Electricity Market Raises Questions
In March 2021 the Electricity Authority announced it would conduct a review into competition in the wholesale electricity market. The period of the review covers the sustained elevated electricity prices since an unplanned outage at the Pohokura gas facility in Spring 2018... More>>


Government: RSI ‘State Of The Nation’ Report Published
latest research, science and innovation system report card is now available, and outlines how the system is performing, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods has announced. “The report seeks to increase transparency, act as a reliable data source and stimulate discussion... More>>




Fonterra: Increases 2021/22 Forecast Farmgate Milk Price

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today increased and narrowed its forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $7.90 - $8.90 per kgMS, from NZD $7.25 - $8.75 per kgMS. The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, has increased to NZD $8.40 per kgMS, from NZD $8.00 per kgMS... More>>




Pamu & Westpac: Market-leading Sustainability-Linked Loan
Westpac NZ and Pāmu have signed New Zealand’s most comprehensive Sustainability-Linked Loan to date, also the largest in the agricultural sector, and the first involving a state-owned enterprise. Pāmu, also known as Landcorp, is New Zealand’s biggest farming business. It will borrow $85m from Westpac NZ over three years... More>>


Retail NZ: Some Good News In COVID Announcements, But Firm Dates Needed
Retail NZ is welcoming news that the Government is increasing financial support for businesses in light of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, and that retail will be able to open at all stages of the new “Covid Protection Framework... More>>

ComCom: Companies In Hot Water For Selling Unsafe Hot Water Bottles And Toys

A wholesaler and a retailer have been fined a total of $140,000 under the Fair Trading Act for selling hot water bottles and toys that did not comply with mandatory safety requirements. Paramount Merchandise Company Limited (Paramount) was fined $104,000 after pleading guilty in the Manukau District Court... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 