Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Two Major Tourism Events Move Online For 2021

Thursday, 28 October 2021, 2:57 pm
Press Release: Tourism Industry Aotearoa

This year’s Tourism Summit Aotearoa and New Zealand Tourism Awards are transforming into innovative online events, says Tourism Industry Aotearoa.

Originally planned for 1 September and then rescheduled to 29 November in Kirikiriroa Hamilton, TIA today announced the decision to move both events online.

Chief Executive Chris Roberts says while it is not viable to go ahead with the physical events in Hamilton, plans are in place to ensure both events can be hosted virtually.

“We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to make sure we can move everything to an online event whilst maintaining the energy and networking aspects of a physical event,” Mr Roberts says. “Delta disruption was always a possibility, and we didn’t want to lose the opportunity to share the major industry updates usually released at the Summit.”

Some of the Summit speakers were already due to beam in virtually from other parts of the world, and TIA plans to include some surprises and networking opportunities through virtual breakout rooms to create space for discussion and connection.

“It’s also important we get together as an industry to recognise the incredible achievements of our Awards finalists and winners – while we can’t all gather in one place for dinner, we can still celebrate online, perhaps dressed up and with a celebratory drink at hand!”

The Summit online event is being priced at just $95 plus GST for TIA members and $195 plus GST for non-TIA members. Delegates registered for Tourism Summit Aotearoa will have their ticket transferred to the online event and will receive the remaining amount as a refund. TIA welcomes any additional delegates who were not able to travel to the physical event, with additional tickets going on sale next week.

The online Awards function will be free to attend, with all dinner ticket holders receiving a full refund.

TIA intends to bring both events to the Waikato region in 2022.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tourism Industry Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Auckland: Quarterly Update: Rents Stable During Third Quarter

The average weekly rent for a home in Auckland moved less than $1 during the third quarter, ending 30 September at $606.25, according to data from more than 16,000 rental properties managed by Barfoot & Thompson... More>>



Electricity Authority: Review Of Competition In The Wholesale Electricity Market Raises Questions
In March 2021 the Electricity Authority announced it would conduct a review into competition in the wholesale electricity market. The period of the review covers the sustained elevated electricity prices since an unplanned outage at the Pohokura gas facility in Spring 2018... More>>


Government: RSI ‘State Of The Nation’ Report Published
latest research, science and innovation system report card is now available, and outlines how the system is performing, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods has announced. “The report seeks to increase transparency, act as a reliable data source and stimulate discussion... More>>


LAWA: New Zealand Lakes Are Diverse In Their Condition And Type

Freshwater scientists have come together through the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project to summarise the condition of New Zealand’s monitored lakes. They have found a varied picture of lake condition... More>>



Pamu & Westpac: Market-leading Sustainability-Linked Loan
Westpac NZ and Pāmu have signed New Zealand’s most comprehensive Sustainability-Linked Loan to date, also the largest in the agricultural sector, and the first involving a state-owned enterprise. Pāmu, also known as Landcorp, is New Zealand’s biggest farming business. It will borrow $85m from Westpac NZ over three years... More>>


Retail NZ: Some Good News In COVID Announcements, But Firm Dates Needed
Retail NZ is welcoming news that the Government is increasing financial support for businesses in light of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, and that retail will be able to open at all stages of the new “Covid Protection Framework... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 