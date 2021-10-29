Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand’s Largest General Insurer Introduces Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination Measures

Friday, 29 October 2021, 9:12 am
Press Release: IAG New Zealand

New Zealand’s largest general insurer, IAG (which encompasses insurers AMI, State, NZI, NAC, Lumley and Lantern) has introduced a range of new COVID-19 health and safety measures to help protect its people, customers and the wider community.


These include a compulsory COVID-19 vaccination measure for employees who work from IAG offices and other worksites, as well as all locations outside of IAG where employees interact with customers, partners, suppliers and other people as a part of their roles.


As an extension to this, IAG will also require that its business partners, including bank and broker partners, must be vaccinated before they enter IAG premises.


IAG’s Chief Executive Officer New Zealand, Amanda Whiting says the compulsory vaccination policy is being introduced after consultation with employees.


“We have made this decision because we strongly believe it is the right thing to do.


“Since the start of the pandemic our decision making has been guided by government advice and the priority of keeping people safe. We have always adhered to government restrictions, and in many cases, gone above and beyond those to provide our people, partners and customers with additional protections.


“As the pandemic continues to evolve, there is no question that vaccination is the best way to keep everyone safe in the short and long-term.


“We want to do our bit for New Zealand.”


Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, IAG has further embraced the wellness and productivity benefits of flexible working.


IAG has increased the amount of paid leave employees can access during this time.


IAG has offered all staff a paid ‘wellness day’ this year, as well as two additional paid half-days of leave to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.


IAG has also introduced additional provisions for paid ‘special leave’ should an employee or family member contract COVID-19.


“We have more than 3500 employees across the country and our approach has been to ensure they have the time and space needed to get vaccinated and prioritise their mental and physical health.


“We have been delighted with the positive response we have received from our people so far and will continue to work with them to adjust and adapt our approach to protect all people into the future,” Mrs Whiting said.

