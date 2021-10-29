Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hyland Named A Leader In The 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For Content Services Platforms

Friday, 29 October 2021, 1:04 pm
Press Release: Hyland

Hyland was named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Services Platforms*, marking the 12th consecutive year Gartner has recognized Hyland as a Leader within the evolved content services report.

“We believe Hyland’s positioning again in this year’s Leader quadrant reflects our success in helping organisations modernise with end-to-end content services solutions,” said Bill Priemer, president and CEO of Hyland. “This allows customers to achieve a complete view of their content while reducing the cost of doing business and enhancing employee experience. We see this as another indicator that our strategic investments and continuous innovation in R&D are fueling digital transformation for our customers.”

Hyland’s investments in innovation are bringing to market the Hyland Experience Platform, which will deliver feature-rich and rapidly deployable cloud-based content services. The company’s many unique capabilities within content services, including open source platforms, enablement of low-code application development and repository scalability and federation, are positioning Hyland as the go-to provider for enterprises whose goal is to bring its content management under a single provider.

“Hyland is well positioned for the future and to support our 16,000 customers no matter where they are in their digital transformation journey,” said John Phelan, executive vice president and chief product officer at Hyland. “According to Gartner, 30% of enterprises will consolidate their traditional enterprise content management provider in favour of a content services platform that works across content silos.** Today, and with the development of Hyland Experience Platform, we’re excited to further assist our customers and the market along their digital transformation journey.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hyland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Auckland: Quarterly Update: Rents Stable During Third Quarter

The average weekly rent for a home in Auckland moved less than $1 during the third quarter, ending 30 September at $606.25, according to data from more than 16,000 rental properties managed by Barfoot & Thompson... More>>



Electricity Authority: Review Of Competition In The Wholesale Electricity Market Raises Questions
In March 2021 the Electricity Authority announced it would conduct a review into competition in the wholesale electricity market. The period of the review covers the sustained elevated electricity prices since an unplanned outage at the Pohokura gas facility in Spring 2018... More>>


Government: RSI ‘State Of The Nation’ Report Published
latest research, science and innovation system report card is now available, and outlines how the system is performing, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods has announced. “The report seeks to increase transparency, act as a reliable data source and stimulate discussion... More>>


LAWA: New Zealand Lakes Are Diverse In Their Condition And Type

Freshwater scientists have come together through the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project to summarise the condition of New Zealand’s monitored lakes. They have found a varied picture of lake condition... More>>



Pamu & Westpac: Market-leading Sustainability-Linked Loan
Westpac NZ and Pāmu have signed New Zealand’s most comprehensive Sustainability-Linked Loan to date, also the largest in the agricultural sector, and the first involving a state-owned enterprise. Pāmu, also known as Landcorp, is New Zealand’s biggest farming business. It will borrow $85m from Westpac NZ over three years... More>>


Retail NZ: Some Good News In COVID Announcements, But Firm Dates Needed
Retail NZ is welcoming news that the Government is increasing financial support for businesses in light of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, and that retail will be able to open at all stages of the new “Covid Protection Framework... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 