BNZ Extends Contactless Debit Fee And Payclip Waivers

Friday, 29 October 2021, 1:45 pm
Press Release: BNZ

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has announced today it is extending contactless debit merchant service fee rebate and PayClip fee waivers until 30 November 2021 for eligible small and medium businesses.

BNZ Executive, Customer, Products & Services, Karna Luke, says “We want to continue to support our small and medium business customers, many of whom are still operating at Alert Level 3.

“November is going to be a key month for businesses, with the lead up to Christmas well and truly underway and the potential move to the traffic light system as the country’s vaccinations continue to track positively.

“The fee waiver will happen automatically for SME customers who have a monthly merchant turnover of under $50,000 and BNZ’s support is now extended to run for a further month to November 30th,” says Luke.

For more details customers can check the BNZ website.

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has been a big part of New Zealand life for over 150 years since its foundation in 1861. The bank employs over 5,000 people and has more than 170 retail stores and 32 Partners business centres across the country.

Passionate about enabling a higher achieving New Zealand, BNZ works with personal, business, agri, and private wealth clients, helping them grow and make their goals a reality.

A subsidiary of the National Australia Bank Group of companies, BNZ is governed locally by a Board of Directors and strives to help New Zealanders be good with money.

