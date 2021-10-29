BNZ Extends Contactless Debit Fee And Payclip Waivers

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has announced today it is extending contactless debit merchant service fee rebate and PayClip fee waivers until 30 November 2021 for eligible small and medium businesses.

BNZ Executive, Customer, Products & Services, Karna Luke, says “We want to continue to support our small and medium business customers, many of whom are still operating at Alert Level 3.

“November is going to be a key month for businesses, with the lead up to Christmas well and truly underway and the potential move to the traffic light system as the country’s vaccinations continue to track positively.

“The fee waiver will happen automatically for SME customers who have a monthly merchant turnover of under $50,000 and BNZ’s support is now extended to run for a further month to November 30th,” says Luke.

For more details customers can check the BNZ website.

