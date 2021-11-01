Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Māori Design Group To Help InternetNZ Create Better Outcomes For Māori

Monday, 1 November 2021, 8:39 am
Press Release: Internet NZ

A specialist Māori Design Group has been established to support InternetNZ to deepen its understanding of te Ao Māori and improve Māori relationships and outcomes.

The Māori Design Group will work alongside InternetNZ’s council to better consider āhuatanga and tirohanga Māori when advocating for good policies and strategy for the internet in New Zealand.

The group, led by co-chairs Professor Tā Pou Temara and Aleisha Amohia, comprises five members with extensive experience working for and alongside Māori communities, or in the technology industry.

Members of the Māori Design Group include:

- Prof. Sir Pou Temara KNZM (Ngāi Tūhoe)

- Aleisha Amohia (Te Ātihaunui-a-Papārangi)

- Jo Maraki (Rongowhakaata)

- Hone Paul (Ngāti Manawa, Ngāti Awa, Te Arawa)

- Whetu Fala (Ngā Rauru ki Tahi, Te Atihaunui-a-Paparangi)

Among its key tasks will be to co-design InternetNZ’s approach to dealing with important issues and challenges facing Māori and the internet, such as structural racism, internet access and the appropriation of te reo me ngā tikanga Māori.

InternetNZ is not aware of anywhere else across the world, managing a country's domain, that is exploring setting up a co-governance model to prioritise positive outcomes for their indigenous people. It has a commitment and a desire, that together in partnership with the Māori Design Group, it hopes to create a model that others across the globe could emulate as best practice.

Co-chair Tā Pou Temara welcomed InternetNZ’s commitment to improving its engagement with te Ao Māori.

"Our first priority as a Māori Design Group will be to ensure that InternetNZ has robust frameworks where Māori perspectives and voices are included in governance and management practices within their organisation" says Tā Pou.

Co-chair Aleisha Amohia also acknowledged the work already accomplished by leaders within the Māori internet community.

"I want to acknowledge the tireless mahi of the many leaders amongst the Māori internet community who, for over two decades, have been driving change to ensure that the voices, concerns and perspectives of Māori communities about the way the internet operates in Aotearoa are being heard" says Ms Amohia.

InternetNZ Council President, Joy Liddicoat, says "I want to acknowledge the willingness of the Māori Design Group to work with us to co-design new ways of engaging with Māori.

"Now is the time for us to create new pathways to ensure we hear the diverse voices of Māori, better understand Māori perspectives on the challenges and opportunities of the Internet and create new ways to respond that work well for Māori" says Liddicoat.

 

