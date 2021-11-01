Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ravensdown Renew Sponsorship Of NZDIA

Monday, 1 November 2021, 9:13 am
Press Release: Ravensdown

 

Entries to the 2022 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards (NZDIA) continue to be accepted online until December 1st as national sponsors continue to commit to the programme.

NZDIA General Manager Robin Congdon is rapt to confirm that Ravensdown have renewed their sponsorship for the next two years.

“Ravensdown bring a particular style to their sponsorship. They care deeply about farmers and this is obvious through the Relief Milking Fund and that they want to be involved with education and development of farmers’ businesses and careers,” says Robin.

“With this level of industry support we are confident the Awards will continue to celebrate and showcase best practice within the New Zealand dairy industry.”

Ravensdown Acting General Manager of Customer Relationships Gary Bowick says the co-operative remains absolutely committed to the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards.

“The very deliberate process of celebrating success and raising the bar is one of the key reasons why the dairy sector is one of the most carbon-efficient, community-minded and connected in the world.

“As a co-operative, Ravensdown is all about community and our long-term sponsor partnerships like NZDIA reflect a commitment to those established farmers of today as well as the next generation of farming leaders.”

“Like every dairy leader who ever entered or considers entering, Ravensdown is positive while always looking for better ways to do the job.

“That ‘hunger for better’ drives us and we see it mirrored in every aspect of the NZDIA community.”

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors DeLaval,

Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, Meridian Energy, and Ravensdown, along with industry partner DairyNZ.

Entries can be made online at dairyindustryawards.co.nz and are open until December 1st 2021.

The 2022 National Awards Dinner will be returning to Christchurch for the first time since 2008 and will be held at Te Pae on May 14th 2022.

 

