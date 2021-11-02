Consume This Tackles The Big Consumer Issues

Does your home earn more than you? And how did an accountant get scammed out of $100k on a dating app? Consume This dives deeper into what it means to be a consumer in 2021.

Hosted by Jon Duffy and social good champion Sophie Richardson, new episodes of the Consumer NZ produced podcast land every fortnight.

Consume This features expert guests, independent investigations and in-depth conversations, giving a fresh take on the latest concerns facing New Zealanders. Find out if your phone is really listening to you, whether you can actually afford to die and if you should stop eating hamburgers.

Consume This is available to listen on all major podcast platforms here.

© Scoop Media

