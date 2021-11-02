Large Avondale Site For Sale Ripe For Multi-unit Residential Development

A large development site for sale in one of Auckland’s key suburban growth hotspots is poised for a residential project with dozens of terrace houses or apartments.

The more than 3,500 square metres of flat, freehold land for sale sits at a prime corner location in Avondale. With wide frontage to arterial Rosebank Road and Orchard Street, the fully serviced site is zoned for housing intensification in an area identified by city planners for future growth.

Scheme plans drawn up to explore the site’s development potential, show it could support up to 34 terrace houses of two to three storeys with three or four bedrooms, plus 33 car parks.

An alternative plan points to a yield of 87 apartments across five levels, with 40 car parks.

The property at 212-214 Rosebank Road and 1 Orchard Street, Avondale, Auckland, is being marketed for sale through Bayleys Auckland Central and Bayleys Northwest.

Sale will be by deadline private treaty closing on Thursday 25 November, unless the site is sold earlier.

Salespeople Brad Ross, Gerald Rundle and Beterly Pan said the landholding spanned three freehold titles with a combined area of some 3,566 square metres.

Mr Ross said the property currently contained three homes, two of them vacant and one temporarily occupied, in addition to a hall.



“The location and zoning of the land beneath these houses will scream ‘development’ to any potential buyer.

“The property spans two zones, with the land to the Rosebank Road frontage featuring Auckland’s highest density residential zoning, ‘Terrace Housing and Apartment Buildings’. This enables development typically up to six storeys and a site coverage of 50 percent,” Mr Ross said.

The land to the rear, at 1 Orchard Street, is zoned ‘Mixed Housing Urban’, which typically enables buildings of up to three storeys and 45 percent site coverage.

These zones provide for residential intensification through developments such as terrace housing and low to medium-rise apartments, plus other uses such as small-scale commercial accommodation, care facilities, community amenities and education facilities.

“Such zoning is designed to facilitate new housing to meet the growing demand from young professionals, families and retirees seeking high-quality, easy-care homes in Auckland’s sought-after central area. These types of developments are proving extremely popular within the Avondale market,” said Mr Ross.

Mr Rundle said the area was already witnessing site amalgamation to create higher density accommodation, often replacing old redundant housing with modern, dry, warm homes – in line with government housing objectives.

“Greater density may be achievable above that permitted by the zoning as a result of new government housing policy which will add further weight to intensification in certain areas.

“Whatever form development takes, future residents will benefit from a superbly liveable location, with many public reserves and walkways, excellent access to transport links, shopping, schools and a wide range of sports and public amenities,” Mr Rundle said.

Just 15 minutes’ drive from Auckland’s CBD, Avondale has been recognised as an area ripe for intensification and growth and is attracting significant investment in public infrastructure.

“The Waterview Tunnel greatly improved access to the suburb, helping to lift house prices by 39 percent in three years. From 2025, the new City Rail Link will deliver a step change in public transport connections with the city centre,” said Mr Rundle.

Ms Pan said Avondale was attracting large-scale public investment in urban renewal, with town centre projects including a new library and community facility, along with significant transport upgrades.

“The site for sale is about a kilometre from Avondale town centre, with PAK’nSAVE Mt Albert and Countdown New Lynn within a 10-minute drive. LynnMall is around three kilometres away.

“The location is served by multiple bus routes along Rosebank Road and is handy to Avondale train station.

“Residents of any future development will have superb local access to all levels of schooling. Rosebank Primary School is across the road, while Avondale Kindergarten, Avondale Intermediate and Avondale College are all within a few hundred metres,” Ms Pan said.

“Lifestyle amenity is also sky-high thanks to an abundance of public parks nearby, including Eastdale Reserve directly opposite.”

