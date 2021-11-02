RedEye Launches New Partner Program To Fuel Growth And Capitalise On $30 Billion Asset Management Opportunity

BRISBANE, 11 November 2021 – Having established itself as a supplier of choice in the global asset management sector, powering more than $350 billion in critical infrastructure assets, Australian developer RedEye has launched a new partner program, as part of its global expansion.

The company is opening channel partner opportunities to help broaden its global reach and impact within asset intensive industries such as power, water, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, health, infrastructure, transport, Government and Defence.

Since 2012, RedEye has created purpose-built technology solutions which help owners and operators of complex assets better manage their engineering documents, drawings and data.

Having access to current, accurate information when managing assets such as mines, power lines and water processing plants is critical. Using an old version of a drawing can have significant commercial and financial impact. In the worst-case scenario, it can result in serious safety incidents or death amongst field crews, contractors and even the public.

In response to these challenges, many asset managers and operators are initiating digital transformation initiatives. This digitisation trend represents a $40 billion addressable market for RedEye and its partners across five million ideal customers globally.

“We’re on a mission to make a difference in the world by helping the owners and managers of critical infrastructure assets to spearhead their digital transformation initiatives,” said Wayne Gerard, Co-founder and CEO of RedEye.

“Our new partner program reflects our view of the value that like-minded, service-focused organisations can bring to our customers, while offering our partners innovative new solutions to take to market. Specifically designed to support the asset operational lifecycle, with average lifecycles of 50-plus years, RedEye’s solutions are positioned to generate long term, SaaS revenue,” he said.

Today, RedEye counts blue chip organisations from around the globe, including City of Seattle, Southern Nevada Water Authority, SSR Mining (formerly Anagold), OK Tedi, Snowy Hydro, Transurban and Urban Utilities as customers.

The adoption of RedEye’s solutions by more than 10,000 registered users is testament to their ease of use. RedEye’s customers add more than 1.5 million asset artefacts to the platform annually and run more than 1.1 million searches each month. Meanwhile, RedEye has seen a 50% year-on-year increase in client working time in its solutions.

With highly engaged customers, RedEye enjoys a churn rate of less than one per cent. This has helped the company to record a strong consistent MRR growth rate to date, achieving a CAGR greater than 48% over the past seven years.

“Our partner program is a natural evolution in RedEye’s growth. The company has invested strongly into a dedicated partner team, who are committed to driving win-win-win outcomes for our customers and partners,” said Jaimie Milne, RedEye’s Head of Partnerships.

“The program is designed for partners to progress through three partnership tiers, facilitate growth, and unlock additional rewards and incentives that are relevant to their business. This includes specialised training, solution specialisation and bespoke differentiations to take to market,” she said.

RedEye invites organisations who wish to collaborate and innovate, either by integrating technologies to provide additional value or by enhancing their own existing services to drive business, to view the Partner Program page or connect with Partner Team to arrange a discovery session.

“Partnering with RedEye will enable like-minded, customer-focused organisations to leverage our proven products, capabilities, and support services,” said Jaimie Milne. “With a global growth strategy in place, backed by a track record of success across a diverse range of industries, partnering with RedEye offers a unique opportunity to harness the potential of the booming global asset management sector.”

