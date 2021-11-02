Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vodafone Joins Digital Boost Alliance Aotearoa

Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 10:36 am
Press Release: Vodafone

Vodafone NZ lends a helping hand to Aotearoa’s small businesses

Vodafone New Zealand has joined the Digital Boost Alliance Aotearoa, furthering their commitment to helping SME’s grow using digital solutions. The Digital Boost Alliance is a group of NZ’s top tech organisations, focused on motivating and inspiring small businesses and individuals across Aotearoa to lift their use of digital technologies.

The Digital Boost Alliance was launched at an event in Auckland by Hon Stuart Nash, Minister for Small Business, Economic and Regional Development, and Tourism on Tuesday 25 May. The Alliance is made up of more than 30 major businesses and organisations – committed to help grow the use of digital technologies across New Zealand.

Vodafone will introduce Digital Boost Alliance members to better, digital ways to do business with their products and solutions, such as its Vodafone One Business Mobile product, which offers smart calling features on mobile turning almost anywhere into an office. Vodafone One Business gives business owners all the calling features of an office phone system, as well as a landline number on their mobile.

Annaliese Atina, Head of Small and Medium Enterprise, Vodafone NZ says “SME’s are the backbone of New Zealand business, and are facing unprecedented hardship and challenges due to COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdowns and restrictions. At Vodafone, we want to do everything we can to support them, and I’m delighted to join the Digital Boost Alliance as part of this commitment.”


“We believe that the digital tools and services Vodafone offers can help kiwi business owners work from anywhere, helping make them more efficient, and giving them time back in the day to focus on their customers”.

Vodafone recently ran a highly successful campaign to put its money back in SME’s pockets with its #payitforward campaign – giving each staff member $100 to gift to a local small business, letting them pay it forward to their customers to help stimulate trade.


For more information on the Digital Boost Alliance visit https://digitalboostalliance.nz/commitments/vodafone-nz-business

For more information on Vodafone One Business

Mobile visit https://www.vodafone.co.nz/vodafone-one-business/#mobile

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Vodafone on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Mortgages: Tightening Of Credit Availability Making It Tougher For Home Buyers To Get Loans – Survey

Those in the market to buy a new home may have a tougher time getting a mortgage approved, a latest mortgage survey shows. Feedback from an October survey of 60 nationwide mortgage advisers by Tony Alexander and mortgages.co.nz shows banks are still willing to lend money – but their assessment of how much money can be borrowed is getting tougher... More>>


IAG: New Zealand’s Largest General Insurer Introduces Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination Measures
New Zealand’s largest general insurer, IAG (which encompasses insurers AMI, State, NZI, NAC, Lumley and Lantern) has introduced a range of new COVID-19 health and safety measures to help protect its people, customers and the wider community... More>>


NIWA: Seasonal Climate Outlook
Below normal rainfall, particularly in the South Island and western North Island. Near normal in the north and east of the North Island. The risk for Pacific tropical cyclones is elevated. Occasional heavy rainfall and possible flooding, particularly in the northern and eastern North Island... More>>



Westpac NZ: Announces Solid Financial Result
Strong momentum in the economy has contributed to a solid full year financial result for Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ). Acting Chief Executive Simon Power said COVID-19 was causing significant strain and uncertainty for parts of the community but economic activity in the year leading up to the latest outbreak had been very strong... More>>


Statistics: Job Growth Slows In September
Filled job numbers continued to rise in September 2021, although at a slower rate than recent months, rising 0.3 percent, Stats NZ said today. The seasonally adjusted count of filled jobs reached a new high of 2.28 million jobs in September 2021... More>>


LAWA: New Zealand Lakes Are Diverse In Their Condition And Type

Freshwater scientists have come together through the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project to summarise the condition of New Zealand’s monitored lakes. They have found a varied picture of lake condition... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 