Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

JCB And BOCHK Announce JCB Contactless Acceptance In The E-payment System Of KMB And LWB In Hong Kong

Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 5:55 pm
Press Release: JCN Newswire

JCB International Co., Ltd., an international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., has launched JCB Contactless payment service in the e-payment system of Long Win Bus Co. Ltd. ("LWB"), in partnership with Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited ("BOCHK"). The new service is applicable to the whole LWB fleet. The Contactless payment service is now ready on about 1,300 buses and 100 bus routes in total, including the e-payment systems installed earlier in September 2021 on the buses of The Kowloon Motor Bus Co. (1933) Ltd. ("KMB").

The service adopts NFC technology and EMV(R) (*1) chip technology, ensuring payment security. JCB Contactless Card users can now pay on 100 designated KMB and LWB bus routes which involve around 1,000 KMB buses and 300 LWB buses, by using a physical card, e-wallet (*2) on mobile devices or smartwatches.

"We value customer payment experience," said Tomoya Ichino, Managing Director of JCB International (Asia) Limited, who is responsible for business in Hong Kong & Macao. "Following the launch of JCB Contactless payment on KMB and LWB buses, our cardmembers can just put their JCB Card or an e-wallet device to pay bus fares in no time. We thank BOCHK for their competence and ongoing partnership."

"KMB and LWB's diversified e-payment systems accept contactless credit cards, mobile payment devices and QR code scanning to bring more choices to passengers. We welcome JCB to join our cashless community to expand bus fare e-payment methods further," said Emily Cheung, Assistant Commercial Director (Acting) of KMB.

Colet Ng, Deputy General Manager of BOC Credit Card (International) Limited, said, "Since 2020, BOCHK has been providing e-payment collection support for the whole LWB fleet and designated KMB routes via the BoC Bill Integrated Billing Service. We are pleased to further cooperate with JCB to add JCB Contactless payment service to LWB's e-payment system, supporting passengers with an additional payment option. The total number of transactions recorded via BoC Bill on designated KMB routes increased by nearly 50% in the second quarter compared to the first quarter this year, representing passengers' growing demand for e-payment service. Looking ahead, BOCHK will continue to promote digital transformation and bolster fintech adoption to promote low-carbon living in the city."

JCB Contactless payment provides an enhanced and more convenient purchasing experience for both inbound travelers and for residents of Hong Kong and at the same time is simple for merchants to accept.

For details, please refer to the information (with Appendix) from KMB / LWB via links below.
https://www.kmb.hk/en/news/press/archives/news202108063887.html
http://www.lwb.hk/en/epayment.html

(*1) EMV(R) is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries and an unregistered trademark elsewhere. The EMV trademark is owned by EMVCo, LLC.
(*2) e-wallet service is available at selected participating banks and card issuers.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from JCN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Reserve Bank: Housing Matters For Financial Stability Risks
The unsustainable level of house prices poses monetary and financial stability challenges, Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua - Governor Adrian Orr says in a speech published today to the Property Council of New Zealand Retail Conference... More>>



Mortgages: Tightening Of Credit Availability Making It Tougher For Home Buyers To Get Loans – Survey

Those in the market to buy a new home may have a tougher time getting a mortgage approved, a latest mortgage survey shows. Feedback from an October survey of 60 nationwide mortgage advisers by Tony Alexander and mortgages.co.nz shows banks are still willing to lend money – but their assessment of how much money can be borrowed is getting tougher... More>>


IAG: New Zealand’s Largest General Insurer Introduces Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination Measures
New Zealand’s largest general insurer, IAG (which encompasses insurers AMI, State, NZI, NAC, Lumley and Lantern) has introduced a range of new COVID-19 health and safety measures to help protect its people, customers and the wider community... More>>


Auckland Airport: Vaccination Requirements Strengthened

Another layer of protection to the health and wellbeing of staff and the wider community has been added with the new requirement that all Auckland Airport employees, visitors, and contractors be vaccinated before coming to the company’s worksites... More>>


Westpac NZ: Announces Solid Financial Result
Strong momentum in the economy has contributed to a solid full year financial result for Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ). Acting Chief Executive Simon Power said COVID-19 was causing significant strain and uncertainty for parts of the community but economic activity in the year leading up to the latest outbreak had been very strong... More>>


Statistics: Job Growth Slows In September
Filled job numbers continued to rise in September 2021, although at a slower rate than recent months, rising 0.3 percent, Stats NZ said today. The seasonally adjusted count of filled jobs reached a new high of 2.28 million jobs in September 2021... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 