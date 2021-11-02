JCB And BOCHK Announce JCB Contactless Acceptance In The E-payment System Of KMB And LWB In Hong Kong

JCB International Co., Ltd., an international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., has launched JCB Contactless payment service in the e-payment system of Long Win Bus Co. Ltd. ("LWB"), in partnership with Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited ("BOCHK"). The new service is applicable to the whole LWB fleet. The Contactless payment service is now ready on about 1,300 buses and 100 bus routes in total, including the e-payment systems installed earlier in September 2021 on the buses of The Kowloon Motor Bus Co. (1933) Ltd. ("KMB").

The service adopts NFC technology and EMV(R) (*1) chip technology, ensuring payment security. JCB Contactless Card users can now pay on 100 designated KMB and LWB bus routes which involve around 1,000 KMB buses and 300 LWB buses, by using a physical card, e-wallet (*2) on mobile devices or smartwatches.

"We value customer payment experience," said Tomoya Ichino, Managing Director of JCB International (Asia) Limited, who is responsible for business in Hong Kong & Macao. "Following the launch of JCB Contactless payment on KMB and LWB buses, our cardmembers can just put their JCB Card or an e-wallet device to pay bus fares in no time. We thank BOCHK for their competence and ongoing partnership."

"KMB and LWB's diversified e-payment systems accept contactless credit cards, mobile payment devices and QR code scanning to bring more choices to passengers. We welcome JCB to join our cashless community to expand bus fare e-payment methods further," said Emily Cheung, Assistant Commercial Director (Acting) of KMB.

Colet Ng, Deputy General Manager of BOC Credit Card (International) Limited, said, "Since 2020, BOCHK has been providing e-payment collection support for the whole LWB fleet and designated KMB routes via the BoC Bill Integrated Billing Service. We are pleased to further cooperate with JCB to add JCB Contactless payment service to LWB's e-payment system, supporting passengers with an additional payment option. The total number of transactions recorded via BoC Bill on designated KMB routes increased by nearly 50% in the second quarter compared to the first quarter this year, representing passengers' growing demand for e-payment service. Looking ahead, BOCHK will continue to promote digital transformation and bolster fintech adoption to promote low-carbon living in the city."

JCB Contactless payment provides an enhanced and more convenient purchasing experience for both inbound travelers and for residents of Hong Kong and at the same time is simple for merchants to accept.

(*1) EMV(R) is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries and an unregistered trademark elsewhere. The EMV trademark is owned by EMVCo, LLC.

(*2) e-wallet service is available at selected participating banks and card issuers.

