Wilderness Celebrates Covid-19 Local Community Heroes With A Free Luxury Motorhome Road Trip

Wednesday, 3 November 2021, 7:02 am
Press Release: Wilderness Motorhomes

Auckland, October 27, 2021 — As New Zealand continues to soldier through the Covid-19 restrictions, Wilderness Motorhomes are taking a moment to celebrate deserving Kiwis with their Nominate a Community Hero campaign. They are giving away a road trip in one of their luxury motorhomes to someone who has made a real difference in their community over the past year.

The campaign will acknowledge and reward those who have stepped up to provide support to their struggling neighbours in the time of Covid-19. From sharing food parcels and shopping duties to creating new social enterprises to reach others in need, our community heroes are the best of us and deserve recognition.

“The pandemic has been so tough on people young and old from all corners of New Zealand. Kind and generous Kiwis have stepped up to help their neighbours and to bring a bit of sunshine during the tough times. While most of these people don’t think of themselves as heroes, we do. And it’s important to acknowledge what a difference they make - in whatever small ways they can” said Wilderness marketing director, Mary Hamilton .

Kiwis are invited to nominate their chosen heroes and share their stories. Wilderness would like to hear about what the nominee did for their community, what motivated them to do this and what challenges they overcame to achieve this. When the campaign concludes, these stories will be shared across various online channels to recognise the extraordinary efforts made by ordinary Kiwis during this tough time.

One lucky nominee will win a week-long trip in a luxury motorhome for two. The prize includes pick up in Auckland or Christchurch, full insurance, zero excess, road user charges, and all toll road charges. Their story will also be shared across various media channels to celebrate everything they’ve contributed to New Zealand.

Nominations can be made online at https://www.wilderness.co.nz/nominate-community-hero before 8 November 2021.

About Wilderness Motorhomes

Wilderness has been New Zealand’s leading luxury motorhome rental company since 2004. They are known for their unrivalled fleet of premium German motorhomes, for putting guests first and for delivering truly remarkable holidays.

