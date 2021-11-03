Coastguard And Marine Deals Launch New Partnership

Two top Kiwi boating brands have come together in a bid to make a difference to boaties getting the best out of their time on the big blue safely. Coastguard New Zealand is delighted to welcome born and bred marine retailer Marine Deals onboard as its recommended marine retail partner.

Marine Deals is a proud NZ-owned and family-run business which since 2009 has made some of the best marine and fishing equipment available to keen boaties from Cape Reinga to Bluff and everywhere in-between. Marine Deals and Coastguard share a strong values alignment, with both dedicated to keeping people safe while they enjoy fishing, boating and the outdoors.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Marine Deals into our valued partnership family. Partnerships like this directly benefitour volunteers on the front line, provide value additional value to our members whilst working together to make a difference to the communities of Aotearoa. Partnerships of this nature also contribute greatly toCoastguard’s $18m annual running costs, it’s a great feeling that together we’re making a difference and savings lives at sea,” says Georgie Smith, Coastguard Head of Marketing & Communications.

Marine Deals Managing Director, Graham Dekker: “Marine Deals isproud to be Coastguard’s recommended marine retailer. Coastguard volunteers are at the heart and soul of it all, providing a critical service around thecountry that every boatie never knows when they might need to call on - this is a great opportunity for us to support them and give back to the community, while also getting the right safety messages to our customers.”

Welcome to the Coastguardwhānau Marine Deals, we look forward to making a difference together in communities across Aotearoa and helping boaties get home safely so they can fish another day.

© Scoop Media

