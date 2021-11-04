Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Fashion Week Confirms New Dates For 20th Anniversary

Thursday, 4 November 2021, 6:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Fashion Week

Auckland, NZ: New Zealand Fashion Week has confirmed it has secured new dates following the sudden postponement of the event earlier this year due to COVID-19. The iconic event will now celebrate its 20th anniversary from Monday 7th February – Sunday 13th February 2022, returning to the Aotea Square and Auckland Town Hall in the heart of the city.

Dame Pieter Stewart, NZFW founder and managing director: “We’ve been working very hard behind the scenes to find new dates for New Zealand Fashion Week and are delighted that we’ve managed to confirm dates for February next year. The new dates have been welcomed by our designers and sponsors and it’s great that we can put on the event that was so highly anticipated, albeit a later date.

A huge thank you to everyone who has played a part in making this happen as well as all those who have been waiting patiently for confirmation of new dates.”

Work is already underway to revise the schedule that will be announced in the next few weeks.

With this year’s event being moved to early 2022, NZFW has also confirmed that there won’t be another event in August next year. The next NZFW will be in 2023.

New Zealand Fashion Week runs from Monday 7th February until the close of Fashion Weekend on Sunday 13th February 2022.

