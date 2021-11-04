Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

National Capital Ranked In Top 35 Investment Websites In New Zealand

Thursday, 4 November 2021, 6:46 am
Press Release: National Capital

On October 30th 2021, National Capital was ranked as one of the top Investment Websites in Feedspot’s Top 35 list, becoming the first KiwiSaver advice company named on this list.

National Capital regularly publishes KiwiSaver-related content to promote financial literacy in New Zealand. Having launched in 2018, they’re named on Feedspot’s list alongside established 20+-year-old companies such as ShareChat and the APIA blog.

While they are based in Auckland, National Capital helps Kiwis across the country make informed decisions on their chosen KiwiSaver fund. Currently National Capital research funds from multiple KiwiSaver providers to give their customers a no-cost, comprehensive advice service via their KiwiSaver HealthCheck.

“We want to publish genuinely useful information and KiwiSaver news.” National Capital’s content strategist, Chelsey Johnston, said. “It’s awesome to see us on Feedspot’s list next to other websites that have been around for decades. It means we’re doing something right and that we’re helping people.”

National Capital publishes regular KiwiSaver performance updates on all KiwiSaver providers. They also post content that focuses on purchasing a first home, retirement planning and ethical investing.

Clive Fernandes, Director of National Capital, says of the rating, “National Capital’s mission is to educate New Zealanders on their financial wellbeing and set them up for their future goals. Being recognised as one of the top investment websites shows that Kiwi’s are using us as a valued source of information, which is fantastic news. We’ll continue producing quality content that will get us closer to achieving our mission of helping a million Kiwis become financially secure.”

This isn’t the first achievement National Capital has had in 2021 - this year alone, they’ve doubled the amount of KiwiSaver providers they research as well as reaching $40 million in KiwiSaver funds under their advice. The increase in the providers they research allows their clients more choices for fund selection. With their focus on client education and an unbiased approach to their KiwiSaver advice, they’re expecting further growth over the New Year and throughout 2022.

For more KiwiSaver information and to complete the ‘KiwiSaver HealthCheck’, visit NationalCapital.co.nz

