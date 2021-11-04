Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Apple Industry Appoints New Chief Executive

Thursday, 4 November 2021, 9:01 am
Press Release: New Zealand Apples and Pears

New Zealand Apples and Pears Inc. (NZAPI) today announced the appointment of its new Chief Executive, Terry Meikle.

Mr Meikle joins NZAPI with an impressive track record of strategic management and international trade relations, having led NZ agriculture and horticulture interests across the Americas including roles as Agriculture Counsellor at the NZ Embassy in Mexico City, Regional Manager North America for Beef and Lamb NZ and as First Secretary Agriculture and Trade for the New Zealand Embassy based in Washington.

“My networking, advocacy and leadership experience has been in both the public sector and through representing a levy funded organisation. These collaborative leadership roles have involved close partnership and engagement with a variety of public and private sector stakeholders,” says Mr Meikle.

“NZAPI will benefit from the significant networks of key senior level New Zealand government contacts Mr Meikle has both here and importantly in our offshore Embassy network in key markets for New Zealand apples and pears. His credentials and connections will be invaluable to our membership and our industry as we move into the future,” says NZAPI board chair Richard Punter.

Mr Meikle was born and raised in Clyde, Central Otago, growing up alongside today’s leading cherry and stone-fruit operators.

“As a levy funded organisation, NZAPI represents the interests and views of the apple and pear member growers. It is the views of these members that must shape the direction of travel of the industry. In that sense, it is imperative I build a deep trust with members and look forward to connecting with growers in orchards and packhouses throughout the country,” says Mr Meikle.

NZAPI Board Chairman, Richard Punter says it was a very thorough process to find the right person for the role.

“We are really excited about what Terry can bring to NZAPI and we believe he will be an excellent advocate for the industry at this very crucial time.”

Mr Meikle replaces outgoing CEO Alan Pollard, who has been in the role for the past nine years. Mr Punter thanked Mr Pollard for his service during a period that has seen both exciting growth and immensely difficult challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic. During Mr Pollard’s tenure, the industry increased its export earnings from $340m in 2012 to $920m in 2020, close to the $1billion target by 2022 that was set in 2013.

Mr Meikle will commence his role on 13 December 2021.

