Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Flight Centre’sTravel RunwayIsSet To Inspire KiwisTo Travel Again

Thursday, 4 November 2021, 9:03 am
Press Release: Flight Centre

As New Zealanders await the inevitable news of borders opening to the world again, Flight Centreisre-igniting theexcitementof travel with itsfashion week inspired, Travel Runway.

Live from 9 to 13 November, Travel Runway will be a completely virtual, immersive video experience showcasing various categories of travelin an innovative way.

The event coincides with the government’sgradual movesto loosen restrictions at the border, includingreduced MIQ stays,quarantine-free travel from low risk South Pacific regions, andamove to self-isolation, likelyin the firstquarter of 2022.

That, coupled with increasing vaccination rates hasthe travel retaileroptimistic about a looming travel boom.

Flight Centre Travel Group managing director, David Coombesbelieves it’s a matter of ‘when’rather than ‘if’ Kiwis will travel again.

“Travel is a rite of passage in New Zealand and we know Kiwis will be keen to explore the world once it is safe to do so.”

Arecent survey conducted by the travel retailershowsthis is certainly the case, with88%of respondents seeing themselves travelling overseas in the next year.

Destinations such as Australia, Cook IslandsandFiji, as well asfurther afieldtotheUK and Europewere the top picks.

Travel Runway will shine a light on potential locations Kiwis will be able to visit in 2022 and allow them to start planning where they’d like to go next.

There will be multiple runway categories including beach, nature, food and wine, adventure, and luxury. For each runway, viewers will be encouraged to choose their own adventure to explore videos, products, tips and valuable insights.

“During a time whenconversations aremostlycentredaroundlockdown news,Travel Runwaywill inspire Kiwisin a truly immersiveway. It willprovideNew Zealanderswithsomething to look forward to,for when we get that much anticipatedall-clear from the government.”

Travel Runway is free and open to anyone. Travellers can save their seat by pre-registering nowhere.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Flight Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Financial System Well-placed To Support Economic Recovery Despite Uncertainty And Risks
The resilience of our financial system to the challenges presented by COVID-19 is reassuring given the uncharted waters ahead, Governor Adrian Orr says in releasing the November Financial Stability Report... More>>


Reserve Bank: Housing Matters For Financial Stability Risks
The unsustainable level of house prices poses monetary and financial stability challenges, Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua - Governor Adrian Orr says in a speech published today to the Property Council of New Zealand Retail Conference... More>>



Mortgages: Tightening Of Credit Availability Making It Tougher For Home Buyers To Get Loans – Survey

Those in the market to buy a new home may have a tougher time getting a mortgage approved, a latest mortgage survey shows. Feedback from an October survey of 60 nationwide mortgage advisers by Tony Alexander and mortgages.co.nz shows banks are still willing to lend money – but their assessment of how much money can be borrowed is getting tougher... More>>


Auckland Airport: Vaccination Requirements Strengthened

Another layer of protection to the health and wellbeing of staff and the wider community has been added with the new requirement that all Auckland Airport employees, visitors, and contractors be vaccinated before coming to the company’s worksites... More>>


Westpac NZ: Announces Solid Financial Result
Strong momentum in the economy has contributed to a solid full year financial result for Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ). Acting Chief Executive Simon Power said COVID-19 was causing significant strain and uncertainty for parts of the community but economic activity in the year leading up to the latest outbreak had been very strong... More>>


Statistics: Job Growth Slows In September
Filled job numbers continued to rise in September 2021, although at a slower rate than recent months, rising 0.3 percent, Stats NZ said today. The seasonally adjusted count of filled jobs reached a new high of 2.28 million jobs in September 2021... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 