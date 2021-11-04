Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Kiwi HVAC And Refrigeration Company Launches To Market

Thursday, 4 November 2021, 9:42 am
Press Release: Cowley

After spending his career in the service industry, Lee Lunt is heading up new company Cowley, to provide quality HVAC, refrigeration, installation, and maintenance services to commercial partners across the country.

Lunt, who has spent his entire career working in the service industry both in the UK and in New Zealand, says he is looking forward to leading the company, getting to work alongside clients, and helping the company grow.

“For the past eight years, I’ve been in New Zealand working for large multinationals in the same industry. So, I’m really pleased to be working with Cowley and growing the business.”

While being based out of Auckland, Cowley is available nationwide with seven branches located around New Zealand and are part of the wider Clarksons Group which sets them apart from other companies.

“Being part of an established group with a proven ERP and consistent shared systems means commercial property owners, landlords, and tenants, can count on us for an honest, reliable, high quality service wherever they are in the country,” he adds.

Predominantly working in the hospitality, fuels, commercial property, healthcare, and education sectors, Lunt says clients can expect the unique benefits of leveraging industry-leading tech solutions.

“Some of the smart solutions we’ve got includes the internet of things, and this allows us to provide really unique solutions for our customers and really look for solutions to their problems.”

According to Lunt, the company’s philosophy is based on solid family-values, as they look to work closely with customers, treating them as true partners through providing honest, reliable services.

“The end goal is for our clients to really count on us for transparent, solid communication, and industry-leading expertise and solutions.

“Personally, I’m most excited about being part of Cowley to provide nimble services and truly partner and work with our clients closely.”

