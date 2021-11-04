Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Schneider Electric Introduces High-efficiency 30kW InRow™ Data Center Cooling To Support Increasing Power Densities

Thursday, 4 November 2021, 1:36 pm
Press Release: Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the expansion of its EcoStruxure™ Ready cooling portfolio, with the introduction of a 30kW InRow™ DX solution. Available in a 300mm rack format, this data center cooling solution offers industry leading efficiency and addresses the increasing demand for higher density cooling in the data center.

The trend toward modernization and consolidation of data centers is driving the need for a cooling solution that provides more cooling capacity in a smaller footprint and flexible capacity to adapt to the actual data center load. The 30kW InRow DX is ideal for data centers that are being modernized or retrofitted, or anywhere IT space is at a premium. Due to its powerfully compact size and energy efficient design, the InRow DX is the most versatile and predictable cooling system for next generation small and medium data centers and an optimal choice for edge and enterprise environments.

The 30kW InRow DX offers numerous benefits including:

  • Cooling density: provides up to 3x more capacity compared to previous models, meaning fewer units are needed, freeing up more floor space for IT equipment.
  • High efficiency: uses energy efficient compressor and fans to reduce OpEx and make more power available for other IT equipment.
  • Flexible design: easily addresses common installation constraints and reduces service requirements inside the white space.
  • Variable capacity: Variable Speed Drive compressor allows you to adapt cooling load to the actual thermal demand.
  • Cost Savings: leveraging the low amps of the unit to deliver electrical CapEx reduction.
  • EcoStruxure™ Ready: easy to manage with global visibility of equipment performance and status supported with a 24/7 expert service bureau.

"If you are consolidating, modernizing, or expanding your data center and struggling to manage the heat profile introduced by the new servers, the versatile new 30kW InRow DX is ideal," said Ben Smith, Vice President of Cooling, Schneider Electric. "Powerfully compact and with unmatched efficiency, the 30kW InRow allows for fewer units to provide the same amount of cooling capacity."

Click here to find out more about the 30kW InRow DX and Schneider Electric's complete line of cooling solutions.

About Schneider Electric 
Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software.

In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency.

We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

www.schneider-electric.com

Related resources:

Hashtags: #EcoStruxure #LifeIsOn #inrow #uniflair

SOURCE Schneider Electric Canada Inc.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Schneider Electric on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Financial System Well-placed To Support Economic Recovery Despite Uncertainty And Risks
The resilience of our financial system to the challenges presented by COVID-19 is reassuring given the uncharted waters ahead, Governor Adrian Orr says in releasing the November Financial Stability Report... More>>


Reserve Bank: Housing Matters For Financial Stability Risks
The unsustainable level of house prices poses monetary and financial stability challenges, Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua - Governor Adrian Orr says in a speech published today to the Property Council of New Zealand Retail Conference... More>>



Mortgages: Tightening Of Credit Availability Making It Tougher For Home Buyers To Get Loans – Survey

Those in the market to buy a new home may have a tougher time getting a mortgage approved, a latest mortgage survey shows. Feedback from an October survey of 60 nationwide mortgage advisers by Tony Alexander and mortgages.co.nz shows banks are still willing to lend money – but their assessment of how much money can be borrowed is getting tougher... More>>


Auckland Airport: Vaccination Requirements Strengthened

Another layer of protection to the health and wellbeing of staff and the wider community has been added with the new requirement that all Auckland Airport employees, visitors, and contractors be vaccinated before coming to the company’s worksites... More>>


Westpac NZ: Announces Solid Financial Result
Strong momentum in the economy has contributed to a solid full year financial result for Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ). Acting Chief Executive Simon Power said COVID-19 was causing significant strain and uncertainty for parts of the community but economic activity in the year leading up to the latest outbreak had been very strong... More>>


Statistics: Job Growth Slows In September
Filled job numbers continued to rise in September 2021, although at a slower rate than recent months, rising 0.3 percent, Stats NZ said today. The seasonally adjusted count of filled jobs reached a new high of 2.28 million jobs in September 2021... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 