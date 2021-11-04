Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Domino’s Joins Better Chicken Commitment

Thursday, 4 November 2021, 2:57 pm
Press Release: Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd (Domino’s) is demonstrating a commitment to animal welfare by partnering with Compassion in World Farming (CIWF) and signing the Better Chicken Commitment – a first for the Fast-Food Industry across Australia and New Zealand.

The Better Chicken Commitment is an initiative led by some thirty NGOs, including CIWF, which aims to significantly improve the conditions in which chickens are raised and slaughtered, including more space per animal, slower-growing breeds, the presence of perches and natural light, and more respectful slaughter methods by 2026. It lays out strict standards which exceed those currently set by local animal welfare bodies in both Australia and New Zealand.

Domino’s ANZ CEO David Burness said that joining the Commitment demonstrated Domino’s focus on providing customers with top quality ingredients for great value, without compromising on sustainability or animal welfare conditions.

“At Domino’s we do the right thing because it’s the right thing to do, and we recognise that doing the right thing includes taking care of our environment, and the food we source from our suppliers and serve to our customers.

“We are proud to be the first fast food restaurant chain in both Australia and New Zealand to sign the Better Chicken Commitment, an initiative that will improve the welfare of chickens across our region. This is an important step in our Domino’s for Good journey as we work to make the world a better place.”

CIWF’s Global Director of Food Business, Dr Tracey Jones, added: “We are delighted that Domino’s in Australia and New Zealand has joined the Better Chicken Commitment. They are the first restaurant chain in this area to sign up and we hope this positive move will encourage others across the region to follow their lead.

“There is a growing movement of leading companies across the globe taking steps to introduce better welfare for meat chickens. We applaud Domino’s for leading the charge in Australia and New Zealand and we will continue to work closely with them on the effective implementation of their broiler welfare strategy in all territories.”

By 2026, Domino’s commits to ensuring 100 per cent of its chicken meets or exceeds the Better Chicken Commitment standards for all 850+ stores across Australia and New Zealand.

Domino’s also released its first ever Sustainability Report this year, which outlines the Company’s other Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) initiatives to date.

 

About Domino’s

With seven pizzas sold every second and more than 3,100 stores in ten markets (Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, The Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan) Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX: DMP) is all about delivering the world’s most delicious and versatile bonding food. Our pizza brings people closer. For more information about Domino’s, please visit https://www.dominos.co.nz/about-us/who-we-are

About Compassion in World Farming

Compassion in World Farming is recognised as the leading international farm animal welfare charity. It was founded in 1967 by Peter Roberts, a British dairy farmer, who became concerned about the development of intensive factory farming. Compassion’s Food Business team engages with the world’s leading food companies, inspiring progress through prestigious awards and supporting products and initiatives which represent tangible benefits for farm animals. To find out more about the work of the Food Business team, visit www.compassioninfoodbusiness.com

Better Chicken Commitment: https://welfarecommitments.com/letters/europe/uk/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Domino's Pizza on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




New Zealand Initiative: New Zealand Must Prepare For Next Global Financial Crisis

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic than analysts expected. But new research warns, however, that just as we are emerging from the COVID-19, a new crisis is already on the horizon. Walking the path to the next global financial crisis highlights the danger... More>>


Reserve Bank: Financial System Well-placed To Support Economic Recovery Despite Uncertainty And Risks
The resilience of our financial system to the challenges presented by COVID-19 is reassuring given the uncharted waters ahead, Governor Adrian Orr says in releasing the November Financial Stability Report... More>>


Reserve Bank: Housing Matters For Financial Stability Risks
The unsustainable level of house prices poses monetary and financial stability challenges, Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua - Governor Adrian Orr says in a speech published today to the Property Council of New Zealand Retail Conference... More>>



Groceries: Kiwi Supermarket Start Up Supie Secures $2.5 Million In Seed Funding
Supie, the New Zealand-based online supermarket, today announces $2.5 million in seed funding, showing that Kiwi investors are prepared to back the future of grocery shopping.. More>>


Auckland Airport: Vaccination Requirements Strengthened

Another layer of protection to the health and wellbeing of staff and the wider community has been added with the new requirement that all Auckland Airport employees, visitors, and contractors be vaccinated before coming to the company’s worksites... More>>


Westpac NZ: Announces Solid Financial Result
Strong momentum in the economy has contributed to a solid full year financial result for Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ). Acting Chief Executive Simon Power said COVID-19 was causing significant strain and uncertainty for parts of the community but economic activity in the year leading up to the latest outbreak had been very strong... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 