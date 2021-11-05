Raw Sugar And Soft Brown Sugar Recall

New Zealand Sugar (Chelsea Sugar) following consultation with New Zealand Food Safety is conducting a precautionary recall on its soft brown and raw sugar products sold during October 2021 and up until 04 November 2021 because of low level lead contamination.

This recall affects the following Chelsea branded Raw and Soft Brown Products:

Chelsea Raw 1.2kg Chelsea Raw 25kg Chelsea Raw 4kg Chelsea Raw 500g Chelsea Raw Sticks 3g Chelsea Soft Brown 1kg Chelsea Soft Brown 25kg Chelsea Soft Brown 500g

The recall does not affect any other Chelsea products.

NZ Sugar CEO Bernard Duignan says the contamination was detected following routine testing.

“As soon as we identified a potential problem, we contacted New Zealand Food Safety for its assistance to assess test results. Through our investigation the contamination appears to have occurred in the supply chain enroute to New Zealand through a single bulk ship delivery that had previously been used for transporting other materials.

“We are asking consumers who have purchased these products not to consume them. The advice of New Zealand Food Safety is that the immediate food safety risk from these products is low, however if you have consumed these products and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice.”

Collectively, raw sugar and soft brown sugar account for around 3% of New Zealand’s total sugar consumption.

The products can be returned to the point of purchase for a full refund.

Mr Duignan says NZ Sugar wishes to apologise to its customers and consumers for any inconvenience caused by the recall.

Should they have any questions consumers are invited to contact Chelsea Sugar on 021 231 9406.

