Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Raw Sugar And Soft Brown Sugar Recall

Friday, 5 November 2021, 6:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Sugar Company

New Zealand Sugar (Chelsea Sugar) following consultation with New Zealand Food Safety is conducting a precautionary recall on its soft brown and raw sugar products sold during October 2021 and up until 04 November 2021 because of low level lead contamination.

This recall affects the following Chelsea branded Raw and Soft Brown Products:

Chelsea Raw 1.2kg
Chelsea Raw 25kg
Chelsea Raw 4kg
Chelsea Raw 500g
Chelsea Raw Sticks 3g
 
Chelsea Soft Brown 1kg 
Chelsea Soft Brown 25kg 
Chelsea Soft Brown 500g 

The recall does not affect any other Chelsea products.

NZ Sugar CEO Bernard Duignan says the contamination was detected following routine testing.

“As soon as we identified a potential problem, we contacted New Zealand Food Safety for its assistance to assess test results. Through our investigation the contamination appears to have occurred in the supply chain enroute to New Zealand through a single bulk ship delivery that had previously been used for transporting other materials.

“We are asking consumers who have purchased these products not to consume them. The advice of New Zealand Food Safety is that the immediate food safety risk from these products is low, however if you have consumed these products and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice.”

Collectively, raw sugar and soft brown sugar account for around 3% of New Zealand’s total sugar consumption.

The products can be returned to the point of purchase for a full refund.

Mr Duignan says NZ Sugar wishes to apologise to its customers and consumers for any inconvenience caused by the recall.

Should they have any questions consumers are invited to contact Chelsea Sugar on 021 231 9406.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Sugar Company on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




New Zealand Initiative: New Zealand Must Prepare For Next Global Financial Crisis

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic than analysts expected. But new research warns, however, that just as we are emerging from the COVID-19, a new crisis is already on the horizon. Walking the path to the next global financial crisis highlights the danger... More>>


Reserve Bank: Financial System Well-placed To Support Economic Recovery Despite Uncertainty And Risks
The resilience of our financial system to the challenges presented by COVID-19 is reassuring given the uncharted waters ahead, Governor Adrian Orr says in releasing the November Financial Stability Report... More>>


Reserve Bank: Housing Matters For Financial Stability Risks
The unsustainable level of house prices poses monetary and financial stability challenges, Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua - Governor Adrian Orr says in a speech published today to the Property Council of New Zealand Retail Conference... More>>



Groceries: Kiwi Supermarket Start Up Supie Secures $2.5 Million In Seed Funding
Supie, the New Zealand-based online supermarket, today announces $2.5 million in seed funding, showing that Kiwi investors are prepared to back the future of grocery shopping.. More>>


Auckland Airport: Vaccination Requirements Strengthened

Another layer of protection to the health and wellbeing of staff and the wider community has been added with the new requirement that all Auckland Airport employees, visitors, and contractors be vaccinated before coming to the company’s worksites... More>>


Westpac NZ: Announces Solid Financial Result
Strong momentum in the economy has contributed to a solid full year financial result for Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ). Acting Chief Executive Simon Power said COVID-19 was causing significant strain and uncertainty for parts of the community but economic activity in the year leading up to the latest outbreak had been very strong... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 