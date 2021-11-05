Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Raw Sugar Recalled Due To Lead Concerns

Friday, 5 November 2021, 6:18 am
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

Chelsea Sugar New Zealand is undertaking a recall of raw sugar because of low-level lead contamination.

A New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) expert science assessment, which has been independently peer-reviewed, found the immediate food safety risk from this raw sugar is low but supports a recall.

MPI Deputy Director-General Vincent Arbuckle says the risk assessment is based on the levels of lead detected in the raw sugar and the potential exposure for consumers.

“The immediate food safety risk is considered to be low as the amount consumed will not cause illness. In addition, at the levels of lead detected someone would have to consume the contaminated product over a long period of time for it to be a concern.

“The problem has been identified by the producer and responsible action has been taken to stop further release of the affected raw sugar into the market and recall the product from shelves and consumers.”

Mr Arbuckle says Chelsea Sugar detected the contamination as part of routine testing of product imported from Australia.

“While there are background levels of lead in the environment, the recall is a precautionary measure to ensure any risk to consumers is minimised.

“In the meantime, we are working closely with the company to find out how the issue arose and prevent it from recurring.

“At this stage it appears the contamination occurred as a result of the product being transported in a ship which had previously been used for industrial materials.

“Some of the affected imported sugar has been refined into retail-ready raw sugar and is being recalled from retailers and consumers,” Mr Arbuckle says.

This recall does not affect refined white sugar.

Specific batches of the below listed products are affected by this recall:

  • Chelsea brand Raw Sugar (500g, 1.2kg and 4kg), and Soft Brown Sugar (500g and 1kg)
  • Woolworths brand Raw Sugar (500g and 1kg) and Brown Sugar (500g and 1kg)
  • Pams brand Raw Sugar (1kg) and Soft Brown Sugar (1kg)

The affected products were sold during October and up until 04 November at retail outlets and supermarkets throughout New Zealand.

More information, including specific batch details, is on our recall page here. This will be updated if more products are subject to recall.

If you have an affected product do not use it, please dispose or return to place of purchase.

“While we consider the risk to be low, we understand people might be worried and as always we suggest that anyone with concerns for their health consult their doctor for advice,” Mr Arbuckle says.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry For Primary Industries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




New Zealand Initiative: New Zealand Must Prepare For Next Global Financial Crisis

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic than analysts expected. But new research warns, however, that just as we are emerging from the COVID-19, a new crisis is already on the horizon. Walking the path to the next global financial crisis highlights the danger... More>>


Reserve Bank: Financial System Well-placed To Support Economic Recovery Despite Uncertainty And Risks
The resilience of our financial system to the challenges presented by COVID-19 is reassuring given the uncharted waters ahead, Governor Adrian Orr says in releasing the November Financial Stability Report... More>>


Reserve Bank: Housing Matters For Financial Stability Risks
The unsustainable level of house prices poses monetary and financial stability challenges, Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua - Governor Adrian Orr says in a speech published today to the Property Council of New Zealand Retail Conference... More>>



Groceries: Kiwi Supermarket Start Up Supie Secures $2.5 Million In Seed Funding
Supie, the New Zealand-based online supermarket, today announces $2.5 million in seed funding, showing that Kiwi investors are prepared to back the future of grocery shopping.. More>>


Auckland Airport: Vaccination Requirements Strengthened

Another layer of protection to the health and wellbeing of staff and the wider community has been added with the new requirement that all Auckland Airport employees, visitors, and contractors be vaccinated before coming to the company’s worksites... More>>


Westpac NZ: Announces Solid Financial Result
Strong momentum in the economy has contributed to a solid full year financial result for Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ). Acting Chief Executive Simon Power said COVID-19 was causing significant strain and uncertainty for parts of the community but economic activity in the year leading up to the latest outbreak had been very strong... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 