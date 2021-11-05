Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auto Stewardship NZ Celebrates Regulated Tyre Stewardship

Friday, 5 November 2021, 9:36 am
Press Release: Auto Stewardship

Auto Stewardship New Zealand (ASNZ) is celebrating the accreditation of New Zealand’s first regulated product stewardship scheme for vehicles.

This comes after Minister for the Environment David Parker yesterday (4 November) announced the accreditation of the Tyrewise regulated product stewardship scheme for dealing with end-of-life tyres.

ASNZ was established in 2013 to provide the governance structure for Tyrewise during its project phase and will continue this governance role as the product stewardship organisation (PSO) for the Tyrewise regulated stewardship scheme.

“This is something we as Auto Stewardship New Zealand, and the members of the tyre industry who have been part of Tyrewise, have been working on for nearly a decade. We’re thrilled to be part of New Zealand’s first accredited regulated product stewardship scheme and would like to see many more,” says ASNZ Chair Mark Gilbert.

ASNZ and its stakeholders have committed to progressing further regulated schemes to ensure there is ‘whole of vehicle’ stewardship, he says.

“This is particularly critical given the clean car discount package announced in mid-2021. As older cars become less desirable New Zealand will need a comprehensive motor vehicle scrappage strategy which ensures resources are not lost to landfill,” Mark says.

“The Ministry for the Environment has put waste reduction and a move to a circular economy at the front and centre of its proposed new national waste strategy, and regulated product stewardship is a vital element of that.”

Tyrewise has been some nine years in the making, led by industry and project managed by product stewardship experts 3R Group, Mark says. It will ensure tyres are collected and recycled instead of ending up in landfills, on roadsides or being illegally dumped.

As the PSO, ASNZ has made recommendation to the Ministry on how a PSO will work for a regulated product stewardship scheme. The Ministry is now calling on New Zealanders, both individuals and businesses, to have their say around how these regulations will impact them.

To find out more and to make a submission visit the Ministry’s website - https://consult.environment.govt.nz/waste/rps-tyres-and-large-batteries

To find out more about ASNZ visit the website - https://autostewardship.org.nz/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auto Stewardship on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




New Zealand Initiative: New Zealand Must Prepare For Next Global Financial Crisis

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic than analysts expected. But new research warns, however, that just as we are emerging from the COVID-19, a new crisis is already on the horizon. Walking the path to the next global financial crisis highlights the danger... More>>


Reserve Bank: Financial System Well-placed To Support Economic Recovery Despite Uncertainty And Risks
The resilience of our financial system to the challenges presented by COVID-19 is reassuring given the uncharted waters ahead, Governor Adrian Orr says in releasing the November Financial Stability Report... More>>


Reserve Bank: Housing Matters For Financial Stability Risks
The unsustainable level of house prices poses monetary and financial stability challenges, Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua - Governor Adrian Orr says in a speech published today to the Property Council of New Zealand Retail Conference... More>>



Groceries: Kiwi Supermarket Start Up Supie Secures $2.5 Million In Seed Funding
Supie, the New Zealand-based online supermarket, today announces $2.5 million in seed funding, showing that Kiwi investors are prepared to back the future of grocery shopping.. More>>


Auckland Airport: Vaccination Requirements Strengthened

Another layer of protection to the health and wellbeing of staff and the wider community has been added with the new requirement that all Auckland Airport employees, visitors, and contractors be vaccinated before coming to the company’s worksites... More>>


Westpac NZ: Announces Solid Financial Result
Strong momentum in the economy has contributed to a solid full year financial result for Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ). Acting Chief Executive Simon Power said COVID-19 was causing significant strain and uncertainty for parts of the community but economic activity in the year leading up to the latest outbreak had been very strong... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 