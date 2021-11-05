Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Future Of Forestry Continues To Attract Young Kiwis Taking Up Higher-level Study

Friday, 5 November 2021, 11:10 am
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

More young New Zealanders are making forestry and wood-processing their future with seven more talented applicants joining the Ngā Karahipi Uru Rākau – Forestry Scholarship programme.

“It is fantastic to keep seeing young people embarking on their forestry career. The growth in the sector means more opportunities for highly skilled people due to research, innovation and increase mechanisation,” says Debbie Ward, Director, Business and Spatial Intelligence, Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service.

“The scholarship programme offers students a pathway to higher-level study, where they gain the skills, expertise, and capabilities which the forestry and wood-processing sector needs now and into the future.”

The successful scholarship recipients for the 2022 academic year are: Paula Tucker Camano from Hamilton, Phoebe Naske from Gisborne, Stephen Thompson from Rotorua, Emma Plomp from Invercargill, Joe Falloon from Masterton, Tyler Rowe from Wellington, and Whanarua Edmonds from Pukehina.*

The scholarship programme, now in its fourth year, aims to grow the capability of the forestry and wood-processing workforce and, aims to increase the number of those that identify as female and/or of Māori descent, encouraging greater diversity in the industry.

To date, 23 students throughout New Zealand have received scholarships since 2018, with the first students expected to complete their qualifications at the end of next year.

In addition to the existing Bachelor of Forestry Science and Bachelor of Forest Engineering degrees offered through the University of Canterbury, Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service is also funding three new scholarships this year for the Diploma in Forest Management at Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology in the Bay of Plenty starting 2022.

“We are proud to be partnering with Toi Ohomai to offer these new scholarships which offer another pathway to a career and opportunities in forestry,” says Debbie Ward.

“The diploma course covers a range of topics to prepare students for roles, including business planning, forest health and management, supply chain and harvesting, and operations management.”

Applications for the Diploma in Forest Management scholarship to study at Toi Ohomai close on 17 November.

“We want to ensure our young New Zealanders see forestry as a sustainable and exciting career option, while adding to the skills and capability of our evolving workforce.”

To see what current scholarship recipients say about the value and benefits they are getting from studying forestry, and for more information about Ngā Karahipi Uru Rākau – Forestry Scholarships:

Notes to editors:

The Ngā Karahipi Uru Rākau - Forestry Scholarships are available both to school-leavers and people working in the industry who want to upskill and undertake tertiary study.

Details of Scholarships:

  • Students enrolling in a Bachelor of Forestry Science at the University of Canterbury receive $8,000 a year for four years and are open to those who are Māori and/or identify as female and are a New Zealand citizen or have permanent residency.
  • Students enrolling in a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) in Forest Engineering at the University of Canterbury receive $8,000 a year for four years and are open to all New Zealand citizens or those with permanent residency.
  • Students enrolling in a Diploma in Forest Management at Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology receive $6,500 a year for two years and are open to those who are Māori and/or identify as female and are a New Zealand citizen or have permanent residency.

The scholarships also include paid internships each summer of 10-12 weeks with Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service or an appropriate forestry employer.

*Recipient summaries are available on request.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry For Primary Industries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




New Zealand Initiative: New Zealand Must Prepare For Next Global Financial Crisis

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic than analysts expected. But new research warns, however, that just as we are emerging from the COVID-19, a new crisis is already on the horizon. Walking the path to the next global financial crisis highlights the danger... More>>


Reserve Bank: Financial System Well-placed To Support Economic Recovery Despite Uncertainty And Risks
The resilience of our financial system to the challenges presented by COVID-19 is reassuring given the uncharted waters ahead, Governor Adrian Orr says in releasing the November Financial Stability Report... More>>


Reserve Bank: Housing Matters For Financial Stability Risks
The unsustainable level of house prices poses monetary and financial stability challenges, Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua - Governor Adrian Orr says in a speech published today to the Property Council of New Zealand Retail Conference... More>>



Groceries: Kiwi Supermarket Start Up Supie Secures $2.5 Million In Seed Funding
Supie, the New Zealand-based online supermarket, today announces $2.5 million in seed funding, showing that Kiwi investors are prepared to back the future of grocery shopping.. More>>


Auckland Airport: Vaccination Requirements Strengthened

Another layer of protection to the health and wellbeing of staff and the wider community has been added with the new requirement that all Auckland Airport employees, visitors, and contractors be vaccinated before coming to the company’s worksites... More>>


Westpac NZ: Announces Solid Financial Result
Strong momentum in the economy has contributed to a solid full year financial result for Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ). Acting Chief Executive Simon Power said COVID-19 was causing significant strain and uncertainty for parts of the community but economic activity in the year leading up to the latest outbreak had been very strong... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 