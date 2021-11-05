Future Of Forestry Continues To Attract Young Kiwis Taking Up Higher-level Study

More young New Zealanders are making forestry and wood-processing their future with seven more talented applicants joining the Ngā Karahipi Uru Rākau – Forestry Scholarship programme.

“It is fantastic to keep seeing young people embarking on their forestry career. The growth in the sector means more opportunities for highly skilled people due to research, innovation and increase mechanisation,” says Debbie Ward, Director, Business and Spatial Intelligence, Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service.

“The scholarship programme offers students a pathway to higher-level study, where they gain the skills, expertise, and capabilities which the forestry and wood-processing sector needs now and into the future.”

The successful scholarship recipients for the 2022 academic year are: Paula Tucker Camano from Hamilton, Phoebe Naske from Gisborne, Stephen Thompson from Rotorua, Emma Plomp from Invercargill, Joe Falloon from Masterton, Tyler Rowe from Wellington, and Whanarua Edmonds from Pukehina.*

The scholarship programme, now in its fourth year, aims to grow the capability of the forestry and wood-processing workforce and, aims to increase the number of those that identify as female and/or of Māori descent, encouraging greater diversity in the industry.

To date, 23 students throughout New Zealand have received scholarships since 2018, with the first students expected to complete their qualifications at the end of next year.

In addition to the existing Bachelor of Forestry Science and Bachelor of Forest Engineering degrees offered through the University of Canterbury, Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service is also funding three new scholarships this year for the Diploma in Forest Management at Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology in the Bay of Plenty starting 2022.

“We are proud to be partnering with Toi Ohomai to offer these new scholarships which offer another pathway to a career and opportunities in forestry,” says Debbie Ward.

“The diploma course covers a range of topics to prepare students for roles, including business planning, forest health and management, supply chain and harvesting, and operations management.”

Applications for the Diploma in Forest Management scholarship to study at Toi Ohomai close on 17 November.

“We want to ensure our young New Zealanders see forestry as a sustainable and exciting career option, while adding to the skills and capability of our evolving workforce.”

To see what current scholarship recipients say about the value and benefits they are getting from studying forestry, and for more information about Ngā Karahipi Uru Rākau – Forestry Scholarships:

visit http://www.mpi.govt.nz/forestryscholarships

email mpiforestryscholarships@mpi.govt.nz

phone 0800 00 83 33.

Notes to editors:

The Ngā Karahipi Uru Rākau - Forestry Scholarships are available both to school-leavers and people working in the industry who want to upskill and undertake tertiary study.

Details of Scholarships:

Students enrolling in a Bachelor of Forestry Science at the University of Canterbury receive $8,000 a year for four years and are open to those who are Māori and/or identify as female and are a New Zealand citizen or have permanent residency.

Students enrolling in a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) in Forest Engineering at the University of Canterbury receive $8,000 a year for four years and are open to all New Zealand citizens or those with permanent residency.

Students enrolling in a Diploma in Forest Management at Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology receive $6,500 a year for two years and are open to those who are Māori and/or identify as female and are a New Zealand citizen or have permanent residency.

The scholarships also include paid internships each summer of 10-12 weeks with Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service or an appropriate forestry employer.

*Recipient summaries are available on request.

© Scoop Media

