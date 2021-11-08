Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Major Forestry Study To Assess Performance Of Erosion And Sediment Control Practices

Monday, 8 November 2021, 1:41 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

Safeguarding New Zealand’s waterways is the key driver behind a seven-year study into the performance of control practices for reducing erosion and sediment delivered to rivers from forest harvesting.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has partnered with forestry company OneFortyOne New Zealand, providing $1.37 million through its Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures fund to the $3.6 million project.

The project is in its second year, with a long-term monitoring programme now established within control and treatment catchments at OneFortyOne’s Donald Creek Forest, near Tadmor in the Tasman district.

“We want to find out what erosion and sediment control measures work best, and we can only know this through robust real-world studies,” says Steve Penno, MPI’s Director of Investment Programmes.

“This project is exploring the effectiveness of current best practice in sediment control as well as some new innovations. Later in the project, the researchers will construct a large sediment retention pond to see how that measures up compared to traditional methods.

“As well as the benefits of erosion and sediment control, the programme will also compare the costs of different practices.”

Brent Guild, OneFortyOne’s Executive General Manager New Zealand says as a long-term business, it makes sense to invest in long-term studies like this one.

“The data will help us understand the impacts of our business. It will help us learn what works well and where we might do better.

“We’re not doing this alone. We have the best people helping us with this research, including Cawthron Institute, Envirolink, Manaaki Whenua – Landcare Research and the Ministry for Primary Industries,” says Mr Guild.

“Two similar plantation catchments have been set up, including a ‘control’ catchment that is exposed to the same weather events but will not be harvested.

“This is a valuable opportunity to test the performance of traditional and new in-forest sediment management techniques – and we are grateful for MPI’s support to help us do this important work, which we’ll be able to share widely with the forestry sector.

“We’ll also have a deeper understanding of which strategies are best value for money. For instance, if the results show that sediment traps are an effective treatment, we’ll have the confidence to persist with this practice without calling on additional resources. However, if we find that the environmental impacts are too disruptive, this would provide the rationale for investing more money in sediment control at source to achieve environmental benefits,” says Mr Guild.

Steve Penno says sustainability is a key goal of MPI’s Fit for a Better World roadmap. “It’s essential that we strengthen the environmental credentials of our food and fibre products, and show New Zealand is a world leader in sustainable practices.

“The data collected from this project will inform how the forestry industry meets new government freshwater management standards for suspended and deposited sediment. It will also provide scientific backing for the most effective practices in forestry that have the best possible outcomes for our environment.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry For Primary Industries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




New Zealand Initiative: New Zealand Must Prepare For Next Global Financial Crisis

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic than analysts expected. But new research warns, however, that just as we are emerging from the COVID-19, a new crisis is already on the horizon. Walking the path to the next global financial crisis highlights the danger... More>>


Reserve Bank: Financial System Well-placed To Support Economic Recovery Despite Uncertainty And Risks
The resilience of our financial system to the challenges presented by COVID-19 is reassuring given the uncharted waters ahead, Governor Adrian Orr says in releasing the November Financial Stability Report... More>>


Reserve Bank: Housing Matters For Financial Stability Risks
The unsustainable level of house prices poses monetary and financial stability challenges, Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua - Governor Adrian Orr says in a speech published today to the Property Council of New Zealand Retail Conference... More>>



Groceries: Kiwi Supermarket Start Up Supie Secures $2.5 Million In Seed Funding
Supie, the New Zealand-based online supermarket, today announces $2.5 million in seed funding, showing that Kiwi investors are prepared to back the future of grocery shopping.. More>>


Auckland Airport: Vaccination Requirements Strengthened

Another layer of protection to the health and wellbeing of staff and the wider community has been added with the new requirement that all Auckland Airport employees, visitors, and contractors be vaccinated before coming to the company’s worksites... More>>


Westpac NZ: Announces Solid Financial Result
Strong momentum in the economy has contributed to a solid full year financial result for Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ). Acting Chief Executive Simon Power said COVID-19 was causing significant strain and uncertainty for parts of the community but economic activity in the year leading up to the latest outbreak had been very strong... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 