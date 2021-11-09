Microsoft New Zealand Congratulates Partner Awards Finalists For 2021

New Zealand, 9 November 2021 – The finalists for Microsoft’s 14th annual Microsoft New Zealand Partner Awards, announced today, feature some of the most innovative tech companies in Aotearoa going above and beyond to support their customers.

Each finalist, selected from Microsoft’s thriving ecosystem of local business partners throughout the country, has been chosen for its ability to empower customers through the use of innovative Microsoft technology. In a year that’s seen more than the usual twists and turns, Microsoft’s partners have continued to deliver exceptional work for their customers, helping to keep NZ Inc up and running, and boosting health outcomes, sustainability, productivity and equitable access to vital services.

“While 2021 has brought a whole new set of challenges to the table, our partners have demonstrated a strong sense of resilience and determination to rise above. When the judges select the finalists for these Awards, they look for partners that demonstrate they don’t just view each challenge as a task to be done, but as an opportunity to learn more about their customers. These finalists really push themselves to create innovative solutions that drive lasting and meaningful benefits for customers,” says Matt Bostwick, Partner Director at Microsoft NZ.

“We were delighted to find so many of our partners share the same vision, looking above and beyond the immediate problem at hand to drive real change across their customers’ organisations. The high quality of submissions has made the judging process tougher than ever. All of the finalists this year deserve to be celebrated and I’d like to extend my congratulations to each and every one of them and wish them all the best for the Awards.”

There are 11 categories in this year’s Awards, including Security, Modern Work, Data and AI, Digital and Application Innovation, Azure Migrate, Business Applications, Surface, Channel Development, Cloud for Good, SaaS and Emerging SaaS.

Covid pandemic requirements mean there will not be an in-person awards event this year. Instead, there will be a digital announcement of winners on Monday 6th December 2021. Further information on the Awards is available at www.msnzpartnerawards.co.nz.

The 2021 finalists are:

Data & AI Award:

AWARE GROUP Datacom Intergen PwC Qrious Stellar Consulting Theta

Azure Migrate Award:

Accenture CCL Digital Data Systems Ltd (DDS IT) Emrge (A Division of Kordia) Lexel Systems Limited The Instillery UNIFY Solutions NZ Limited

Business Applications Award:

AWARE GROUP Delta Insights DXC Technology Fusion5 Inde Technology Magnetism Solutions Ricoh New Zealand Limited

Modern Work Award

AvePoint CodeBlue Datacom Enlighten Designs Equinox IT Fusion5 Information Leadership Lexel Systems Limited Spark Business Group Theta Vodafone New Zealand

Security Award

AWARE GROUP DEFEND Limited Inde Technology UNIFY Solutions NZ Limited

Digital & Application Innovation Award

AWARE GROUP CCL Enlighten Designs Lexel Systems Limited Smudge Apps Umbrellar

Surface Award

Acquire and Mobile Mentor Fujitsu New Zealand SecureCom Spark NZ The Laptop Company Limited

Channel Development Award

Dicker Data NZ Ingram Micro NZ rhipe Umbrellar

Cloud for Good Award

Datacom Delta Insights Enlighten Designs Inde Technology Lexel Systems Limited Theta

SaaS Award

9Spokes Cin7 Volpara Health Technology

Emerging SaaS Award

FlexiTime LawVu Medtech Global ProWorkflow Storbie Wipster

