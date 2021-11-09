Microsoft New Zealand Congratulates Partner Awards Finalists For 2021

New Zealand, 9 November 2021
– The finalists for Microsoft’s 14th annual
Microsoft New Zealand Partner Awards, announced today,
feature some of the most innovative tech companies in
Aotearoa going above and beyond to support their
customers.
Each finalist, selected from Microsoft’s
thriving ecosystem of local business partners throughout the
country, has been chosen for its ability to empower
customers through the use of innovative Microsoft
technology. In a year that’s seen more than the usual
twists and turns, Microsoft’s partners have continued to
deliver exceptional work for their customers, helping to
keep NZ Inc up and running, and boosting health outcomes,
sustainability, productivity and equitable access to vital
services.
“While 2021 has brought a whole new set of
challenges to the table, our partners have demonstrated a
strong sense of resilience and determination to rise above.
When the judges select the finalists for these Awards, they
look for partners that demonstrate they don’t just view
each challenge as a task to be done, but as an opportunity
to learn more about their customers. These finalists really
push themselves to create innovative solutions that drive
lasting and meaningful benefits for customers,” says Matt
Bostwick, Partner Director at Microsoft NZ.
“We were
delighted to find so many of our partners share the same
vision, looking above and beyond the immediate problem at
hand to drive real change across their customers’
organisations. The high quality of submissions has made the
judging process tougher than ever. All of the finalists this
year deserve to be celebrated and I’d like to extend my
congratulations to each and every one of them and wish them
all the best for the Awards.”
There are 11
categories in this year’s Awards, including Security,
Modern Work, Data and AI, Digital and Application
Innovation, Azure Migrate, Business Applications, Surface,
Channel Development, Cloud for Good, SaaS and Emerging
SaaS.
Covid pandemic requirements mean there will not
be an in-person awards event this year. Instead, there will
be a digital announcement of winners on Monday 6th December
2021. Further information on the Awards is available at www.msnzpartnerawards.co.nz.
The
2021 finalists are:
Data & AI Award:
AWARE
GROUP
Datacom
Intergen
PwC
Qrious
Stellar
Consulting
Theta
Azure
Migrate Award:
Accenture
CCL
Digital
Data Systems Ltd (DDS IT)
Emrge (A Division
of Kordia)
Lexel Systems
Limited
The
Instillery
UNIFY Solutions NZ
Limited
Business
Applications Award:
AWARE
GROUP
Delta Insights
DXC
Technology
Fusion5
Inde
Technology
Magnetism
Solutions
Ricoh New Zealand
Limited
Modern Work
Award
AvePoint
CodeBlue
Datacom
Enlighten
Designs
Equinox
IT
Fusion5
Information
Leadership
Lexel Systems
Limited
Spark Business
Group
Theta
Vodafone New
Zealand
Security
Award
AWARE
GROUP
DEFEND Limited
Inde
Technology
UNIFY Solutions NZ
Limited
Digital &
Application Innovation Award
AWARE
GROUP
CCL
Enlighten
Designs
Lexel Systems
Limited
Smudge
Apps
Umbrellar
Surface
Award
Acquire and Mobile
Mentor
Fujitsu New
Zealand
SecureCom
Spark
NZ
The Laptop Company
Limited
Channel
Development Award
Dicker Data
NZ
Ingram Micro
NZ
rhipe
Umbrellar
Cloud
for Good Award
Datacom
Delta
Insights
Enlighten
Designs
Inde
Technology
Lexel Systems
Limited
Theta
SaaS
Award
9Spokes
Cin7
Volpara
Health
Technology
Emerging
SaaS Award
FlexiTime
LawVu
Medtech
Global
ProWorkflow
Storbie
Wipster
