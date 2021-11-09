Innovative Auckland Development Set To Eclipse The Kiwi Quarter-acre Dream

A trailblazing modern living development in Takapuna is leading the way for more sustainable housing in urban New Zealand.

Plans for a luxury apartment building on Lake Road – called DreamSpace – have been released today and construction will commence next year. The architecturally designed building has a main tower footprint of only 200sq m and utilises the sky for its six premium, environmentally focussed residences.

Takapuna is the first, flagship location for DreamSpace property developers Annelies Powell and Martin Hebler, who plan to roll out the innovative concept to other high-density locations throughout the country.

“The NZ housing situation has been at crisis point for a long time and there has to be a shift in mindsets, not only for property buyers but for property developers,” says Powell. “We’ve created DreamSpace to combat the immense problem of urban sprawl and to change the course of housing to make it more sustainable for future generations.

“Ultimately, DreamSpace is taking NZ’s first step in reshaping the Kiwi quarter-acre dream. There is no need to spend your weekends maintaining a large section or weekdays stuck in traffic when you can be surrounded by nature yet still walk to work. It’s an intelligent, more futuristic way of living that’s a lot less abrasive on the environment and the Kiwi mindset.”

DreamSpace contains six upscale apartments priced from $2.9 million, each with their own separate floor, title and exclusive features; The Sky Penthouse, The Retreat, The Social, The Botanical, The Garden and The Loft. The apartments are generous in size – ranging from 149sq m to 353sq m – and each home features private outdoor living areas, a rarity in Auckland apartments.

DreamSpace is also the first real estate project in the country to offer pre-purchase inspections of each apartment via a seven-metre-diameter, 360° Immersion Lab of projected 3D renders, imagery and surround sound. Through this technology created by digital engineering firm asBuilt, qualified buyers can virtually experience all aspects of the property from the interior design scheme to the vast views of the Hauraki Gulf from the private balconies.

“Buying property straight from the plans can be a daunting experience for some people and we wanted to eliminate the ‘risk’ with this and show people exactly what they are buying. It’s a truly immersive experience and enables buyers to walk around different rooms and floor plans whilst seeing the home projected right around them, without the need for a VR headset.

“We’re excited to be the first property company in NZ to be harnessing this new technology. It aligns with the overarching ethos of DreamSpace and making smarter, more considered decisions when purchasing property,” Powell adds.

DreamSpace was designed by award-winning sustainable architects JTB Architects, however Powell says the aesthetics of DreamSpace are equalled by its practical and functional use of space for the six “luxury homes in the sky”.

“We wanted to design spaces for specific experiences in the home,” Powell says. “Spaces to unwind in, spaces for entertaining friends and spaces for work or children, all while still being highly connected to greenery and nature in the middle of Takapuna.”

Five of the six residences – anticipated to be ready for move-in early 2023 – are now available for purchase through New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty, with one under contract even before DreamSpace went to market.

“People are now awakening to the fact that the housing industry in this country needs to drastically change, and Martin and I are very excited to be part of that trajectory and helping to instigate a new way of living for New Zealanders,” she says. “DreamSpace’s flagship development is about showcasing that Kiwis can love high-density, sustainable city housing that matches the ideals of the quarter-acre dream. Then, with scale, has the scope to accelerate to more affordable prices for larger markets.”



© Scoop Media

