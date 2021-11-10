Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Entries Open For AgriKidsNZ And FMG Junior Young Farmer Of The Year For 2022 Season

Wednesday, 10 November 2021, 9:08 am
Press Release: Young Farmers

The time has come for primary and high school students to get their teams together for the AgriKidsNZ and FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year contests.

Entries for the prestigious competitions have just opened for the 2022 season, with the events running alongside the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Regional Finals across the country.

Learning about the primary sector and where food comes from, they aim to excite and stimulate all school aged students from town and country.

Primary school kids aged 8 to 13 years’ old are eligible to enter in teams of three for AgriKidsNZ, meanwhile high school students compete in pairs for FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year.

NZ Young Farmers Chief Executive Lynda Coppersmith said the best part is that competitors don’t even need to be from a farm to enter.

“Most of the challenges in both AgriKidsNZ and FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year are agriculturally based to introduce our youth to the sector, where their food comes from and to also get them excited about all of the different opportunities in the primary industries,” she said.

Across both events, teams compete in eight different modules before moving on to the final rounds of the day – the race off for AgriKidsNZ and the face off for FMG Junior competitors.

The top three AgriKidsNZ teams from each Regional Final would be invited to compete in the Grand Final with 24 teams from around the country, which runs alongside the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final in July in Whangarei.

The top two teams from the FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year Regional Final would also be invited to the Grand Final, competing against 14 teams.

“We see the whole contest series as a pathway to excellence, with many competitors coming through from AgriKidsNZ, to FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year and then on to the FMG Young Farmer of the Year contest," Coppersmith said.

"At the end of the day, it’s about our tamariki learning to work together, develop lifelong skills, make new friends, learn something new and most importantly walk away with a smile on their face.”

The competitions are open but with limited spots available, parents and supervisors are urged to sign up their teams as soon as possible!

For more information and to enter visit www.agrikidsnz.co.nz or www.teenag.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Young Farmers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Climate of Fear: How The Reserve Bank Is Overstepping Its Mandate
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has no legal or democratic mandate for climate change, says a new report from think tank The New Zealand Initiative... More>>

Auckland Transport: Australasia’s Biggest Ever Electric Bus Order Will Remove 10,000 Tonnes Of Emissions Annually
Australasia’s biggest electric bus order has been announced, in a partnership between Auckland Transport (AT) and NZ Bus.
This will see a further 152 battery electric buses (BEVs) on Auckland’s roads and will reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the AT Metro bus fleet by an estimated 11 per cent per year– which is almost 10,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually... More>>




New Zealand Initiative: New Zealand Must Prepare For Next Global Financial Crisis

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic than analysts expected. But new research warns, however, that just as we are emerging from the COVID-19, a new crisis is already on the horizon. Walking the path to the next global financial crisis highlights the danger... More>>



Statistics NZ: Card Spending Increases In October
New Zealanders spent $645 million (9.5 percent) more on their credit and debit cards in October, compared with last month, Stats NZ said today. “The increase indicates spending is starting to return to levels seen before the country went into lockdown... More>>



TUANZ: Commerce Commission Directs Telco Industry To Create Marketing Code To Reduce Consumer Confusion
The Commerce Commission has instructed the telecommunications industry to develop a marketing code that ensures consumers receive all the information they need from telco providers to make informed choices about the technology options and plans that best suit their needs... More>>

Groceries: Kiwi Supermarket Start Up Supie Secures $2.5 Million In Seed Funding
Supie, the New Zealand-based online supermarket, today announces $2.5 million in seed funding, showing that Kiwi investors are prepared to back the future of grocery shopping.. More>>


Auckland Airport: Vaccination Requirements Strengthened

Another layer of protection to the health and wellbeing of staff and the wider community has been added with the new requirement that all Auckland Airport employees, visitors, and contractors be vaccinated before coming to the company’s worksites... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 