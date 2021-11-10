Entries Open For AgriKidsNZ And FMG Junior Young Farmer Of The Year For 2022 Season

The time has come for primary and high school students to get their teams together for the AgriKidsNZ and FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year contests.

Entries for the prestigious competitions have just opened for the 2022 season, with the events running alongside the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Regional Finals across the country.

Learning about the primary sector and where food comes from, they aim to excite and stimulate all school aged students from town and country.

Primary school kids aged 8 to 13 years’ old are eligible to enter in teams of three for AgriKidsNZ, meanwhile high school students compete in pairs for FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year.

NZ Young Farmers Chief Executive Lynda Coppersmith said the best part is that competitors don’t even need to be from a farm to enter.

“Most of the challenges in both AgriKidsNZ and FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year are agriculturally based to introduce our youth to the sector, where their food comes from and to also get them excited about all of the different opportunities in the primary industries,” she said.

Across both events, teams compete in eight different modules before moving on to the final rounds of the day – the race off for AgriKidsNZ and the face off for FMG Junior competitors.

The top three AgriKidsNZ teams from each Regional Final would be invited to compete in the Grand Final with 24 teams from around the country, which runs alongside the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final in July in Whangarei.

The top two teams from the FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year Regional Final would also be invited to the Grand Final, competing against 14 teams.

“We see the whole contest series as a pathway to excellence, with many competitors coming through from AgriKidsNZ, to FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year and then on to the FMG Young Farmer of the Year contest," Coppersmith said.

"At the end of the day, it’s about our tamariki learning to work together, develop lifelong skills, make new friends, learn something new and most importantly walk away with a smile on their face.”

The competitions are open but with limited spots available, parents and supervisors are urged to sign up their teams as soon as possible!

For more information and to enter visit www.agrikidsnz.co.nz or www.teenag.co.nz

© Scoop Media

