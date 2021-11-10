INGENEOUS Launches Genetic Health Testing To Kiwis

Genetic testing is no longer just about searching for long lost ancestors, understanding ethnicity, or undergoing paternity testing. Did you know that your genetics also hold key information that can be translated into a wellbeing roadmap to improve your life’s health outcomes?

Now with a bit of Kiwi ingenuity teamed with global science, a local company INGENEOUS is helping New Zealanders unlock answers to their genetic health questions. INGENEOUS allows users to access reports containing useful action points relating to food, exercise, supplements and lifestyle choices specific to the person's DNA.

Starting this week, INGENEOUS will be easily accessible in Green Cross and Life Pharmacies across the country from a cost of $359. It all begins with a simple cheek swab, which can be done on the spot and sent away through the pharmacy. Your results are sent to you digitally in the form of an easy-to-use online portal, and your pharmacist can add a layer of additional support.

According to one of the founding team at INGENEOUS, the late Dr. Mike Marques, a Stanford medical doctor and cardiac anesthesiologist in the USA, “thy food is thy medicine and personalized health through genetic testing is clearly the only way forward,” he said.

Dr Libby Lindsay BDs Msc, Founder of INGENEOUS talks about the launch, “It’s our mission to make genetic wellness testing available to Kiwis at a reasonable price. No two people are ‘healthy’ in exactly the same way, so we build your health plan based on your unique DNA. We often see people on the wrong diets, cutting out the wrong foods and taking supplements that aren’t really working! INGENEOUS will give you the right answers for your body and many of our customers see results from their first week on the programme.” She explains.

More than 700 Kiwis have already started on their INGENEOUS journey this year since INGENEOUS soft launched in April. One of the key benefits that participants have seen is improvement in symptoms that are inflammatory in origin, such as digestion, poor skin, chronic pain, energy levels and food intolerances. According to the unifying theory of disease out of Harvard University, chronic inflammation may be the root cause of the majority of all human diseases such as cancer, heart health, diabetes, auto-immunity, migraines and even Alzheimer's disease.

Dr Lindsay goes on to explain “By coordinating your inflammation systems you’re making your most powerful first step toward health and optimal wellness. We have had so many of our clients and practitioners comment that they’ve finally been able to solve chronic health issues now they have that missing piece that only genetic testing can provide. We are now able to remove the guesswork and pinpoint the exact part of the inflammation system that needs improvement in a person’s body.”

The INGENEOUS programme begins with the ‘Essential Start’ part of the wellness portal. This focuses on your detoxification system, vitamin D pathways, and inflammation. It also includes a plan to reduce inflammation processes in the body. This uncovers your natural strengths and weaknesses and gives you a plan to improve your weaknesses by providing 5 key science based recommendations.

The next step in the INGENEOUS journey is Lifestyle Plus. This looks at lifestyle choices, exercise recommendations and advice on what to eat and drink. It answers questions such as ‘does my body want me to be a vegetarian or follow a keto style diet? Is green tea actually bad for me and red wine is good for me? Should I exercise less with more burst or endurance training?’

Dr Libby Lindsay spent the first half of her life in California where she studied at Santa Clara University before coming to NZ and completing her studies at the University of Otago. She worked for 8 years in her own private practice in nutrigenomics and has educated 100’s of health professionals internationally. Now her focus is to bring genetic wellness to New Zealand.

Your INGENEOUS journey can help you target your immune system, digestion system, sleep patterns, stress levels, hormones, weight management and more. “We want INGENEOUS to help you at the root cause and be your health companion for life,” says Lindsay.

How can you get an INGENEOUS wellness kit?

Head into Life Pharmacies and Green Cross Pharmacies from Monday 8th November to pick up your INGENEOUS DNA kit in person. Pharmacy staff are trained to help you make the process really easy. Choose your plan, get your cheek swab sample, and then you receive your online results in your portal head back to the pharmacy and chat to them about your results in more detail. www.ingeneous.co.nz

