IBM Security Arms Its Managed Security Services With Advanced OT And Industrial IoT Cybersecurity From Nozomi Networks

IBM (NYSE: IBM) Security and Nozomi Networks today announced IBM Security has been certified as a Nozomi Networks MSSP Elite Partner, further strengthening its managed security services offering with Nozomi Networks industry-leading solutions and expertise for OT and industrial IoT cybersecurity.

“Managing escalating cyber threats and risks to critical infrastructure and industrial operations is a top priority for a growing number of our security services clients,” said Chris McCurdy, Vice President, GM IBM Worldwide Security. “By teaming with Nozomi Networks, IBM is providing our customers with market-leading OT threat monitoring, detection and response services. We are pleased to be one of the first global OT MSSPs that is certified by Nozomi Networks which gives confidence to our customers that we are aligned and have the skills to maximize the value of Nozomi Networks' products.”

Operational asset management is making its way to the Security Operations Center (SOC) and customers are turning to IBM Security or comprehensive IT and OT managed threat detection and response (MTDR) and platform management. Nozomi Networks’ MSSP Elite Program helps IBM Security successfully operationalise, maintain and optimise OT and IoT security services over time. Customers benefit from highly scalable industry-proven solutions.

“IBM Security is filling a vital role as CISOs look for cost-effective ways to strengthen their security postures across IT and OT while juggling resource constraints and skills gaps,” said Chet Namboodri, Nozomi Networks Senior Vice President of Business Development and Alliances. “Together we are addressing a rapidly expanding need to include advanced OT and IoT security solutions and maximise value for our mutual customers.”

Going beyond basic OT and IoT security integrations for converged network SOC environments, IBM Security—as a Nozomi Networks certified MSSP Elite Partner—is fully equipped to integrate, sell and support Nozomi Networks’ solutions as part of a comprehensive managed services offering for mutual customers. Advanced training and certification ensure IBM is fully qualified to support customers with deep OT/ICS network visibility, advanced monitoring, and actionable threat intelligence for the best possible incident response. Customers can be confident that IBM is well-equipped to address evolving OT requirements with access to Nozomi Networks expert resources and innovative solutions. That includes Nozomi Networks’ full suite of cloud-based and on premises solutions, that IBM is managing on behalf of end user customers.

