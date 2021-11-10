Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

IBM Security Arms Its Managed Security Services With Advanced OT And Industrial IoT Cybersecurity From Nozomi Networks

Wednesday, 10 November 2021, 4:43 pm
Press Release: IBM

IBM (NYSE: IBM) Security and Nozomi Networks today announced IBM Security has been certified as a Nozomi Networks MSSP Elite Partner, further strengthening its managed security services offering with Nozomi Networks industry-leading solutions and expertise for OT and industrial IoT cybersecurity.

“Managing escalating cyber threats and risks to critical infrastructure and industrial operations is a top priority for a growing number of our security services clients,” said Chris McCurdy, Vice President, GM IBM Worldwide Security. “By teaming with Nozomi Networks, IBM is providing our customers with market-leading OT threat monitoring, detection and response services. We are pleased to be one of the first global OT MSSPs that is certified by Nozomi Networks which gives confidence to our customers that we are aligned and have the skills to maximize the value of Nozomi Networks' products.”

Operational asset management is making its way to the Security Operations Center (SOC) and customers are turning to IBM Security or comprehensive IT and OT managed threat detection and response (MTDR) and platform management. Nozomi Networks’ MSSP Elite Program helps IBM Security successfully operationalise, maintain and optimise OT and IoT security services over time. Customers benefit from highly scalable industry-proven solutions.

“IBM Security is filling a vital role as CISOs look for cost-effective ways to strengthen their security postures across IT and OT while juggling resource constraints and skills gaps,” said Chet Namboodri, Nozomi Networks Senior Vice President of Business Development and Alliances. “Together we are addressing a rapidly expanding need to include advanced OT and IoT security solutions and maximise value for our mutual customers.”

Going beyond basic OT and IoT security integrations for converged network SOC environments, IBM Security—as a Nozomi Networks certified MSSP Elite Partner—is fully equipped to integrate, sell and support Nozomi Networks’ solutions as part of a comprehensive managed services offering for mutual customers. Advanced training and certification ensure IBM is fully qualified to support customers with deep OT/ICS network visibility, advanced monitoring, and actionable threat intelligence for the best possible incident response. Customers can be confident that IBM is well-equipped to address evolving OT requirements with access to Nozomi Networks expert resources and innovative solutions. That includes Nozomi Networks’ full suite of cloud-based and on premises solutions, that IBM is managing on behalf of end user customers.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from IBM on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Privacy Commissioner: Cracks Down On Compliance In Rental Accommodation Sector

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic The Office of the Privacy Commissioner (OPC) has today launched a new compliance monitoring programme to ensure that property managers and agencies are acting in accordance with the Privacy Act... More>>

Climate of Fear: How The Reserve Bank Is Overstepping Its Mandate
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has no legal or democratic mandate for climate change, says a new report from think tank The New Zealand Initiative... More>>

Auckland Transport: Australasia’s Biggest Ever Electric Bus Order Will Remove 10,000 Tonnes Of Emissions Annually
Australasia’s biggest electric bus order has been announced, in a partnership between Auckland Transport (AT) and NZ Bus.
This will see a further 152 battery electric buses (BEVs) on Auckland’s roads and will reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the AT Metro bus fleet by an estimated 11 per cent per year– which is almost 10,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually... More>>




Council of Trade Unions: Living Wage In The Core Public Service Shows The Way

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today’s announcement that workers in the core public service will be paid a minimum of the New Zealand Living Wage rate of $22.75 when their department’s service contracts come up for renewal... More>>


Statistics NZ: Card Spending Increases In October
New Zealanders spent $645 million (9.5 percent) more on their credit and debit cards in October, compared with last month, Stats NZ said today. “The increase indicates spending is starting to return to levels seen before the country went into lockdown... More>>



TUANZ: Commerce Commission Directs Telco Industry To Create Marketing Code To Reduce Consumer Confusion
The Commerce Commission has instructed the telecommunications industry to develop a marketing code that ensures consumers receive all the information they need from telco providers to make informed choices about the technology options and plans that best suit their needs... More>>

Groceries: Kiwi Supermarket Start Up Supie Secures $2.5 Million In Seed Funding
Supie, the New Zealand-based online supermarket, today announces $2.5 million in seed funding, showing that Kiwi investors are prepared to back the future of grocery shopping.. More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 