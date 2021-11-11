Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Investor Confidence Hits Five-year High, With Aucklanders The Most Confident Despite Lockdown

Thursday, 11 November 2021, 6:08 am
Press Release: ASB

  • Investor confidence has rebounded to the highest level since early 2017, sitting at nett 25% for Q3 2021.
  • Aucklanders are the most optimistic despite lockdown, with confidence at nett 31% compared with 23% for the rest of New Zealand.
  • Respondents’ own home remained the best perceived investment for returns, while rental property dipped slightly from 17% to 14%.
  • Strong returns on investments in the past year have given New Zealanders confidence, even as the country remains on alert due to COVID-19.

Confidence among New Zealand investors has returned to pre-pandemic highs this quarter, with Aucklanders significantly more confident than the rest of the country despite being in extended lockdown during the survey period.

The latest ASB Investor Confidence Survey shows nett investor confidence – the difference between those that think investment returns will improve versus worsen in the coming year – has lifted from 14% to 25% for the three months to October, matching the last peak in Q1 2017.

Confidence in Auckland meanwhile reached a more than seven-year high, lifting from 18% to 31%.

ASB senior economist Chris Tennent-Brown says the results are at odds with the general malaise of lockdown.

“It’s been a very interesting quarter with the emergence of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in August and the subsequent lockdown of the country. We would have expected this to have more of an impact on confidence, but the results have shown the opposite. Investor Confidence has rebounded to its highest level in almost five years, and Aucklanders – who have been in lockdown for almost three months now – were the most confident they’ve been in more than seven years in this latest survey.”

Nett 24% of South Islanders thought investment returns would improve in the coming 12 months, compared with 27% of those in the upper North Island, and 23% of those in the lower North Island.

“Investment confidence seems to have been resilient to the latest lockdown, in a similar way to the strength we have seen in business confidence surveys over recent months”, says Mr Tennent-Brown.

“If we look at the various investment options, it’s a mixed bag. Confidence in most bank products increased slightly, as did confidence in respondents’ own home as the best investment for returns. Interest rates have moved higher for term deposits and this is flowing through to confidence in bank savings products.

“There doesn’t appear to be one main driver behind the more upbeat Auckland view, although we do see higher confidence than the rest of the country in KiwiSaver, Savings Accounts, Shares and Term Deposits.

“Meanwhile rental property confidence dipped, most noticeably in Auckland where confidence fell from 23% to 15%. Of all the investments monitored, a rental property is the most hands on to manage, which could explain the impact we’re currently seeing to Auckland’s results.

“The very high levels of confidence we’re seeing are encouraging, particularly given the day-to-day frustrations about lockdown. We expect that people are focusing on the longer term and, importantly, are more confident that lockdown is not going to have a big impact on their investments,” says Mr Tennent-Brown.

In comparison to the +25% recorded this quarter, Investor Confidence dropped to -25% in the second quarter of 2020 at the peak of the first Level Four lockdown.

“Since the previous major lockdown, the labour market has held up well, reflected in very low unemployment. House prices have appreciated strongly, and investments haven’t been volatile like they were a year ago when the pandemic first hit and sharemarkets dropped significantly.

“Overall, the huge uncertainty and associated market volatility we saw in early 2020 has not been repeated during the latest wave of the pandemic both here and abroad. That has really buoyed people’s confidence. Although COVID-19 is having a health and economic impact, personal investments have largely performed well over the last year and investors are telling us they expect this to continue.”

ASB reports covering a range of commentary can be accessed at our ASB Economic Insights page: https://www.asb.co.nz/documents/economic-insights.html

@ASBBank @ASBMarkets www.asb.co.nz

© Scoop Media

ASB Bank

ASB Bank

Helping you get one step ahead.

In 1847, ASB opened as the Auckland Savings Bank with the pledge: 'to serve the community; to grow and to help Kiwis grow'. And that is very much what ASB is about today.

ASB is a leading provider of integrated financial services in New Zealand including retail, business and rural banking, funds management and insurance.

ASB strives to consistently provide its customers with outstanding service and innovative financial solutions. They're dedicated to providing simple financial products that allow their customers to bank with them how and when they want.

We all have our own ways to measure progress, and our own stories about the things that matter to us. Whatever way you choose to measure progress, and whatever your goals, ASB is there to help you get one step ahead.

Contact ASB Bank

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Privacy Commissioner: Cracks Down On Compliance In Rental Accommodation Sector

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic The Office of the Privacy Commissioner (OPC) has today launched a new compliance monitoring programme to ensure that property managers and agencies are acting in accordance with the Privacy Act... More>>

Climate of Fear: How The Reserve Bank Is Overstepping Its Mandate
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has no legal or democratic mandate for climate change, says a new report from think tank The New Zealand Initiative... More>>

Auckland Transport: Australasia’s Biggest Ever Electric Bus Order Will Remove 10,000 Tonnes Of Emissions Annually
Australasia’s biggest electric bus order has been announced, in a partnership between Auckland Transport (AT) and NZ Bus.
This will see a further 152 battery electric buses (BEVs) on Auckland’s roads and will reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the AT Metro bus fleet by an estimated 11 per cent per year– which is almost 10,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually... More>>




Council of Trade Unions: Living Wage In The Core Public Service Shows The Way

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today’s announcement that workers in the core public service will be paid a minimum of the New Zealand Living Wage rate of $22.75 when their department’s service contracts come up for renewal... More>>


Statistics NZ: Card Spending Increases In October
New Zealanders spent $645 million (9.5 percent) more on their credit and debit cards in October, compared with last month, Stats NZ said today. “The increase indicates spending is starting to return to levels seen before the country went into lockdown... More>>



TUANZ: Commerce Commission Directs Telco Industry To Create Marketing Code To Reduce Consumer Confusion
The Commerce Commission has instructed the telecommunications industry to develop a marketing code that ensures consumers receive all the information they need from telco providers to make informed choices about the technology options and plans that best suit their needs... More>>

Groceries: Kiwi Supermarket Start Up Supie Secures $2.5 Million In Seed Funding
Supie, the New Zealand-based online supermarket, today announces $2.5 million in seed funding, showing that Kiwi investors are prepared to back the future of grocery shopping.. More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 