Global Clamour For COP Transparency

Thursday, 11 November 2021, 8:26 am
Press Release: sCOPe

Despite being shut out of a key international tobacco control conference, advocates for safer nicotine products have pulled together a global round-the-clock livestream, dubbed sCOPe.

Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) experts and consumers on the YouTube simulcast are challenging this week’s COP9 - the 9th Conference of Parties for the World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC).

A co-operative effort by THR consumer organisations globally, sCOPe is totally independent, positively informing the public and media, as well as millions of ex-smokers now using harm reduced products such as nicotine vapes.

sCOPe is simulcast on YouTube at https://bit.ly/3aWBPxi and on Facebook from Monday, 8 November until midnight (Hong Kong Time) on Friday, 12 November.

Thursday’s schedule (HKT):

2.00am – ProVapeo Dr Roberto Sussman Presentation (Spanish/English)

5.00am – ARDT Ibero Latin American Regional Discussion (Spanish)

10.00am - SOL/Smokefree Radio Discussion (US) (English)

11.00am – COREISS Marewa Glover, PhD Presentation (English)

12.00pm – CAPHRA Who We Are – Consumers - Short Film (English)

12.30pm – CAPHRA Panel Discussion – Alex Clark CASAA, Expert (English)

4.00pm – ECST ENDS Cigarette Smoking Thailand Discussion (Thai)

sCOPe organiser, Nancy Loucas:

“We are adults. We have the right to make informed decisions for our health. We are the evidence that safer alternatives work, and we are not going to be silenced,” she says.

Alex Clark, CEO of CASAA (Consumer Advocates for Smoke-Free Alternatives Association) and sCOPe panellist:

“All too often the debate around safer nicotine products is framed as a conflict between corporate profits versus public health. That is a false and antiquated narrative. This is about genuinely lived experiences of people who are improving their lives by switching away from combustion,” he says.

